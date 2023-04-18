GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Works considered a number of items at its Monday meeting.
Goshen’s Kid Mayor Conner Gwaltney, a fourth grader at Parkside Elementary, was present and participated in the meeting as a moderator.
Affordable Lawn & Landscaping, Inc. has been procured for and landscaping and lawn services for city properties for the 2023 season. Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman abstained from the vote, citing that he is friends with owners of Affordable, as well as the other company that bid on the services. The city will pay at either a lump sum cost, or based on a unit cost.
Other items included:
• Interra Credit Union’s Annual Shred-It Days will be June 2 and 3. Interra’s Megan Simpson attended the board of works meeting to request the use of the Powerhouse Park, 315 W. Washington St., parking lot for the historically members-only event. “Shred-It Days” will be held 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. June 2 and 7:30 a.m. to noon June 3
• Later in the month, The Center for Healing and Hope will be using the eastern portion of the same parking lot for its annual Festival of Hope June 29. The board also approved their use of the lot for the evening of June 28 after Goshen Brewing Company closes through the event June 29.
• I Fix Bricks has been procured to finish the downtown brick and stone planter boxes at a total cost of $23,100. Each of the six boxes will cost $3,850.
• Three Goshen city officers were sworn in as patrol officers during Monday’s Board of Works meeting. Eduardo Osoria, Maxwell J. Harmon, and Tanner R. Warlick. The board also approved Huntley Z. Davis, who was at the training academy during the meeting but will be sworn in after he graduates from the academy this week.