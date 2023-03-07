Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Michigan...Indiana... Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting St. Joseph, Berrien and Elkhart Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. .Heavy rain earlier this month will prolong minor flooding on area rivers.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...Until Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.5 feet, The river reaches flood stage with the lowest residential areas beginning to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM EST Tuesday the stage was 5.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to be nearly steady at 5.5 feet overnight. It will then gradually fall below flood stage Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet.