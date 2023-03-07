GOSHEN — The City of Goshen is experimenting with a new protocol for hiring executive positions. The Board of Public Works approved a contract between the city and Baker Tilly to conduct a search and hire a new utilities city engineer.
“I don’t think this will become the new standard for how we look for our positions, but if this works out we’ll probably look at it when we’re in a spot where we’re not getting any candidates,” said Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.
The city has been on the hunt for a utilities city engineer since November, according to an announcement on the city’s human resources page, and according to Stutsman, there have been very few applicants.
The agreement, between the city and Baker Tilly will allow the consulting firm to develop a candidate profile and define advertising and marketing strategy to fill the position, identify qualified candidates, screen candidates and submit recommendations to the city.
Within the process, Baker Tilly will also be authorized to conduct reference checks, academic verifications, and background checks, among other authorizations.
“The city will establish the criteria that we want for this campaign, and then they will do the initial vetting process, making sure that the candidate fits what we require,” said Brandy Toms, a city legal department paralegal.
The city will conduct final interviews in conjunction with Baker Tilly, and assist the city in making the offer. Baker Tilly will be paid $26,950 and will remain on the project until the position is filled.
“We’re doing our best to get somebody back in here to get (the team) more help,” Stutsman said.
The agreement also stipulates that if the hired individual does not stay with the city for a year, Baker Tilly will reconduct the search at no additional cost.
Other items to come before the board include:
• The Goshen Historical Society is expected to begin its window replacement project. The organization requested the use of five parking spaces and the corresponding sidewalk in front of the Goshen Historical Museum, 124 S. Main St., on March 14 and 15 for equipment and vehicles, weather permitting.
• The city has entered into an agreement with Precise Builders for the construction of a pole barn addition to the city’s cold storage facility at the street department. The building will be 60-by-20-by-16 feet and cost $19,840. The project is expected to be completed by May 1.
• The board approved a request from the South Bend Elkhart Regional Partnership for $2,750 to support regional economic development strategies.
• The board approved a contract with Eyedart Creative Studio for the Good of Goshen 2023 marketing campaign at $50,080. The chamber and visitor’s bureau is also anticipated to donate funds, in the 10th year of the campaign, to further success.
• The city will purchase two single-axle dump trucks at $410,892 from Truck Centers Inc. An uncommon occurrence, the city solicited for bids in December but did not receive any offers.