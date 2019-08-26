GOSHEN — Visitors to downtown Goshen this winter should see brighter, more energy-efficient seasonal lighting strung throughout the city’s center following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, board members approved a $28,000 contract with Signtech Sign Services Inc. to replace all of the city’s traditional incandescent seasonal lighting with LED lighting.
“The city is replacing the city’s seasonal lights with LED lighting and wishes to contract with Signtech Sign Services Inc. to replace the lights and install the city’s garlands and wreaths,” Keitha Windsor, legal contracts and claims manager for the city, said in introducing the request Monday. “Work on the project shall be completed within 45 days from receipt of a notice to proceed and the total cost for all work is $28,122.”
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves as a member of the board, approximately 75 to 80 percent of the city’s traditional incandescent seasonal lighting was damaged by the major hail storm that struck the city back in June.
Given that LED lighting consumes about 80 to 90 percent less energy than incandescent bulbs, and is typically more durable and lasts significantly longer, Stutsman noted that now seemed like the perfect time to make the switch given the significant amount of damage to the city’s existing lighting.
Of the $28,122 project cost, Windsor noted that approximately $20,000 of that total is expected to be paid by the Downtown Goshen Economic Improvement District, the body responsible for oversight of a downtown-only tax established in 1997 that pays for streetscaping, snow removal, decorations, etc.
The requested contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Gerardo G. Mejia from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment to Michael J. Heckathorn as a patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a $96,807 contract with Master Steel Roofing Inc. for replacement of the metal roof at the city’s Central Garage, 320 Steury Ave., Goshen.
• Approved a $16,580 contract with Bill’s Heating Inc. for replacement of the air conditioning unit and air handler in the city’s Building Department and Building Inspector’s Office at 204 E. Jefferson St.
• Approved a request by Myron Grise, assistant building commissioner for the city, to grant a Goshen mechanical license to Matthew Gatson of Gatson Heating & Cooling LLC, 21 S. Mitchell Road, Chillicothe, Missouri.
• Were notified that the city’s contract for 1,000 tons of untreated road salt for the 2019/20 winter season was awarded to Detroit Salt Company at $86.45 per ton.
