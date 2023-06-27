GOSHEN — Mayor Gina Leichty authorized an agreement with Oaklawn Psychiatric Center Inc. to award a sum of $250,000 to support the Elkhart County Behavioral Health Crisis Center at the Goshen Board of Public Works meeting on Monday. The award comes from the city’s American Rescue Plan Fund to support renovations and operations at the crisis center
The center is there to fill a gap for people in behavioral health or substance use crises. Instead of going to the emergency department, jail or an impatient unit, people can go to Elkhart County Behavioral Health Crisis Center, which can be found at 330 Lakeview Drive in Goshen.
Anyone in a crisis, whether mental health or addiction-related, will have a place to spend the night or “sleep it off” because the center is open 24/7. There aren’t beds at the center, but there are La-Z-Boys.
Mayor Leichty said she is excited that this is happening.
“The state of mental health care is certainly a great need and requires a lot of time and support currently from our emergency services,” she said, “so this will be a public-private partnership between the city and Oaklawn to provide care for people in their time of great need when it comes to mental health or addiction crises.”
CEO and president of Oaklawn Psychiatric Center Inc. Laurie Nafziger said it will be a space where anyone can come with no questions asked.
Along with the $250,000, the center has received a large grant from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction, as well as verbal commitments from Elkhart County for donations. Bristol also committed some of their opioid settlement dollars to support the space.
Jim Ballard, Goshen’s behavioral health response coordinator, also works with the Elkhart County Crisis Intervention Team.
“We’ve been working with our stakeholders in Oaklawn for a very long time to get this instituted, and I think it’s a great thing for our entire community,” he said.
Nafziger said the crisis center is a national model, so they’re starting to pop up all over the United States. She is planning for two years of operations in Goshen, but she has plans for down the road.
Other requests to be approved by the board:
• The bid from C.E. Hughes Milling Inc., doing business as The Airmarking Co., for the 2023 line striping project for the street department was referred to the legal department for review. C.E. Hughes Milling Inc. bid $38,999 for yellow paint, $48,468 for white paint, $145,409 for yellow thermoplastic and $116,997 for white thermoplastic.
• The police department promoted Jorden LW Snyder from probationary patrol officer to patrol officer, retroactive to June 21. Ever G. Guiterrez Franco was also promoted from probationary patrol officer to patrol officer, retroactive to June 21.
• The fire department gave a conditional offer of employment to Christopher L. Vaughn Jr. and Noah P. Youngman.
• Boyd Smith requested street closures and related city support services for the annual fair parade for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair on July 23.
• Craig Yoder requested the closure of the 1800 block of South 13th Street and street barricades for an annual block party in College Farm Neighborhood on Aug. 5.
• On behalf of Crystal Valley Comfort, Bill Rose asked for a partial closure of Lincoln Avenue from 7-8 a.m. June 28, so a crane can lift a split unit on the roof of 123 E. Lincoln Ave.
• Derick Yeoman, who works for Bontrager Roofing, requested the use of four city parking spaces adjacent to the Goshen First Church building on 214 S. Fifth St. for one month to replace a roof.
• Mayor Leichty signed four amended agreements for homeownership assistance and multi-family rehabilitation projects for the community development department.
• The legal department received approval for an amendment agreement with Barkes, Kolbus, Rife & Shuler LLP for attorney services in 2023 to work about 20 hours a week through the end of the year.
• An agreement was also made for consulting services with Jeremy P. Stutsman about budgets and any other critical matters the previous mayor may have knowledge on for $50 an hour.
• Resolution 2023-18 was passed, declaring surplus and authorizing the disposal of 16 laptops used by the police department.
• An agreement with industrial inspection and analysis was approved with the legal department for aerial ladder testing and certification at a cost $4,415 each year for 2024, 2025 and 2026.
• The legal department was approved for an amended agreement with the Norfolk Southern Railway Company’s review of Quiet Zone project designs, plans and specifications services.
• The water utility department requested a road closure at the intersection of South 10th Street and East Jefferson Street for manhole replacement from June 27-29. They also were approved for a road closure at 223 S. Sixth St., between West Washington Street and East Jefferson Street, to install a new sewer tap from June 28-30.
• The engineering department was approved for lane restrictions on Dierdorff Road from June 26-28 and Berkey Avenue, just east of Amberwood Drive, on June 29 to allow NIPSCO to install steel gas distribution emergency valves.
• The mayor signed Change Order No. 3 for the Wilden Avenue Reconstruction project for a contract of 26 days to Rieth Riley Construction Co. Inc.
• During the Goshen Stormwater Board, the revised post-construction stormwater management plan for Kropf RV Transport Facility was approved since it meets the requirements of City Ordinance 4329.