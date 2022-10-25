GOSHEN — The Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals approved a variance request at its Tuesday meeting.
At the meeting Lux Property Corp. and Jones Petrie Rafinski requested a use variance regarding its property located at 1013 and 1015 S. Ninth St. and is zoned Industrial M-1 District. Specifically, the request was to expand a non-conforming use where residential use is not permitted in the Industrial M-1 District.
"This was intended to allow a front parking and driving aisle setback of 5’ where 25’ is required, a 31’ side (south) and 45’ rear (west) yard setback where 60’ is required for yards abutting residential use/zoning, an alternative landscape buffer where full bufferyard landscaping is required adjacent to residential use, and for the variance to be valid for one year, for the installation of a parking and driving aisle," the meeting agenda stated.
Representatives from LPC and JPR spoke to the board, prior to the board unanimously approving the variance.