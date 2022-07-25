GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several upcoming road projects during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Ancon Construction to close the southbound lane of Indiana Avenue between Berkey Avenue and Plymouth Avenue for three days beginning Aug. 1.
“Work during this period, which will include traffic signal relocation and milling of the southbound lane, necessitates the lane closure,” Sailor told the board. “Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Berkey Avenue.”
Sailor noted that Ancon anticipates additional road closures at the same location in the coming weeks, and will request the additional closures when exact dates are known.
In related action, the board also approved a second request by Sailor for permission to allow Ancon Construction to close the northbound lane of Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and Berkey Avenue for three days beginning Aug. 4.
“Work during this period, which will include milling of the northbound lane, necessitates the lane closure,” Sailor said. “Northbound traffic will be detoured onto Plymouth Avenue.”
As with the first request, Sailor noted that Ancon anticipates additional road closures at the same location in the coming weeks and will request those closures when the exact dates are known.
Both requests were approved unanimously.
WILDEN AVENUE
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to allow Rieth-Riley Construction to institute lane restrictions associated with the Wilden Avenue Reconstruction project for approximately four weeks beginning Aug. 1.
“North-south traffic at the intersection of Ind. 15 and Wilden Avenue will be reduced to one lane between Aug. 1 and Aug. 26,” Sailor said of the request. “Two-way traffic will be maintained through the use of a temporary signal.”
Sailor noted that movements to and from Wilden Avenue at the intersection will be restricted for portions of the work.
The request was approved unanimously.
BERKEY AVENUE
Rounding out the approvals was a request by Sailor for permission to allow NIPSCO to close portions of eastbound Berkey Avenue for five days beginning Aug. 1.
“The lane closures will each be approximately 500 feet in length to accommodate the boring activity as it moves down the corridor,” Sailor said of the work. “Flaggers will be used to maintain traffic.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the resignations of Tim Christner, Courtney Snyder, Matt Whitford and John Yoder as paramedics with the Goshen Fire Department. It was noted that the four are not leaving the department entirely, just the paramedic aspects of their positions.
• Approved a request by the Waterford Villas II Homeowners Association for permission to close the east end of Newbury Street from Regent Street to 100 feet west of the curve from 4 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 for a neighborhood block party.
• Approved a $129,605 contract with Philips for the purchase of four Tempes Pro cardiac monitors for the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the purchase of real estate at 1689 Reliance Road, Goshen, from owners Delmar and Stacy Birkey at a cost of $222,500. The property is needed in order for the city to make roadway improvements at the intersection of Reliance Road and Peddler’s Village Road.
• Approved the city’s solid waste collection services contract with Waste Management of Indiana LLC. The initial term of the contract is from Aug. 1, 2022, through July 31, 2029.