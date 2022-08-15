GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved two road closure requests during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close a section of College Avenue for just over a month beginning Tuesday in connection with the ongoing East College Avenue development.
“NIPSCO has notified the engineering department of a requested road closure for work associated with the site development and infrastructure improvements along East College Avenue,” Sailor said of the request. “They have requested College Avenue, east of Century Drive, to be closed to traffic from Aug. 16 through Sept. 23.”
Sailor noted that the intended maintenance of traffic plan for the remainder of the project improvements will be implemented upon NIPSCO’s completion of the company’s utility work.
The requested road closure was approved unanimously
LOGAN STREET
Also Monday, board members approved a request by Goshen Street Commissioner David Gibbs for permission to close Logan Street for three days beginning Aug. 22 for a railroad crossing repair project.
“On Aug. 22, 2022, the street department will be working with Brunk Corporation’s contractor to repair the Logan Street railroad crossing,” Gibbs told the board. “I’m requesting the closure of Logan Street from Aug. 22 through Aug. 24.”
According to Gibbs, the detour during the closure will be from Monroe Street, to Blackport Drive, to Lincoln Avenue.
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the hiring of John Kauffman as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the hiring of Matthew Pilling as a probationary firefighter with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved a $3,573 contract with New Avenues Inc. to provide the Goshen Police Department with counseling services under the employee assistance program. The contract will begin Jan. 1, 2023, and continue through Dec. 31, 2023.
• Approved a contract with AquaResource for backflow tracking software at the Goshen Water and Sewer Department. There are currently 1,500 backflow devices, and AquaResource will be paid $5 for the software for each device, plus a one-time host implementation fee of $500, for a total amount of $8,000.