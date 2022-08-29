GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved several recommendations recently put forward by the Goshen Traffic Commission.
First to be approved was a request by City Engineer Josh Corwin for permission to install “No Parking” signs at the entrance to Pickwick Village.
“The engineering office has received a resident request to prohibit parking at the entrance to Pickwick Village,” Corwin told the board. “The resident has had occasions where their mail has not been delivered and their trash has not been picked up because of cars parked along the street. The resident is also concerned that the parked cars pose a dangerous situation for children getting on and off the school bus.”
Corwin noted that the Goshen Traffic Commission considered the request during its August meeting and unanimously supported the placement of “No Parking” restrictions along Wakefield Road between Wilden Avenue and Wakefield Circle.
“However, the commission felt that restrictions along Wakefield Circle were not necessary and would significantly impact residences along the circle,” he added.
The board’s members agreed, and the request for placement of “No Parking” signs along Wakefield Road between Wilden Avenue and Wakefield Circle was approved unanimously.
TERRACE PARK
Next to be approved was a request by Corwin for permission to restrict parking at the entrance to Terrace Park.
“The Goshen Street Department has requested permanent ‘No Parking’ signs to be placed at the entrance to Terrace Park,” Corwin said. “This area is regularly an issue during fair week and the street department currently places numerous temporary signs to prohibit parking per request of the local residents.”
Corwin noted that placement of the permanent signs should not have a significant impact on parking availability for the nearby residents.
“This item was considered at the August meeting of the traffic commission, and the commission recommended the installation of the signs as requested,” he added.
The board’s members agreed, and the requested “No Parking” signs were approved unanimously.
MAPLEWOOD ESTATES
Rounding out the approvals was a third request by Corwin for permission to place a 25 mph speed limit sign and “No Outlet” sign on Clover Creek Lane west of Northstone Road.
“At the August meeting, the traffic commission considered a request from a resident in Maplewood Estates for the installation of a sign assembly at the entrance on Clover Creek Lane similar to what exists on the private section of Clover Creek Lane east of Northstone Road,” Corwin told the board. “As with previous similar requests, the traffic commission recommended the placement of a single speed limit sign — 25 mph — at the entrance to the subdivision and also supported the placement of the ‘No Outlet’ sign.”
The request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved a request by the Goshen High School Band Boosters for permission to close certain streets for the Marching Band Invitational to be held Sept. 10 at Goshen High School. The impacted streets include East Purl Street from Ninth Street east to the school campus and 10th Street from the intersection of 10th Street and U.S. 33 to East Reynolds Street. The request also included use of the grassy knoll area between Douglas Street and Plymouth Avenue for parking.
• Approved a contract with Eby Ford Sales Inc. for the purchase of up to six 2023 Ford Interceptor Hybrid SUVs for the Goshen Police Department at a cost of $49,975 per vehicle.
• Approved a request by Goshen Deputy Clerk-Treasurer Jeffery Weaver for permission to enter into an agreement with Daniel Boling to provide installation, maintenance and update services for a Cemetery Records Database to support the city’s cemeteries and clerk-treasurer’s offices.
• Approved a second request by Weaver for permission to enter into an agreement with Tyler Technologies Inc. for maintenance, service, support and training to upgrade the city’s Incode 9 software to Incode 10 at a one-time cost of $122,388, plus annual usage costs not to exceed $70,202. The software is used to manage and document many of city government’s essential business and financial operations, including: accounting, bank reconciliation, billing for utilities, purchasing and reporting.
• Approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close Jefferson Street between Third and Main streets for three days beginning Wednesday as part of a utility connections project at 114 W. Jefferson St.