GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved three temporary road closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close a section of Gra Roy Drive for four days beginning Tuesday for a sewer service tap project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a sewer service tap at 423 Gra Roy Drive. The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately eight feet in depth,” Holdren told the board. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Gra Roy Drive to thru traffic between High Park Avenue and Mayflower Place on Tuesday, June 8, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening for traffic on Friday evening, June 10.”
Holdren noted that his department will notify Goshen Community Schools and local EMS about the closure, and will ensure that garbage is moved to the appropriate location for pick-up.
Next to be approved was a request by Holdren for permission to close a second section of Gra Roy Drive for three days beginning Thursday for a sewer tap disconnection project.
“The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 12 feet in depth,” Holdren said of the project. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Gra Roy Drive to thru traffic between Marilyn Avenue and Westwood Drive on Thursday, June 10, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening for traffic on Saturday evening, June 12.”
Rounding out the closure requests was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close a section of Greene Road for two days beginning Wednesday for a paving project.
“Due to a change in schedule, Niblock will be performing work to pave Greene Road and Berkey Avenue on June 9 and June 10,” Sailor said of the request. “The work will require a road closure of Greene Road between Plymouth Avenue and Berkey Avenue.”
While the work on Berkey Avenue will be done with traffic control and thus will not require closure, Sailor noted that the work on Greene Road will not be able to proceed without at least a temporary closure.
“The original schedule had Greene Road closed from June 1 to June 11 so that Niblock could mill and pave,” Sailor said. “Niblock was able to temporarily open the road back up earlier than they anticipated after the mill work was complete. Niblock will maintain open access for the Intermediate School and residents on Greene Road. The Greene Road closure will occur Wednesday, June 9, through Thursday, June 10, and open to traffic June 11.”
Each of the three road closure requests were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Oversaw the swearing-in of new board members Barb Swartley and DeWayne Riouse. With their appointments, Swartley and Riouse join the board’s three current members, which include Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and fellow Goshen residents Mike Landis and Mary Nichols.
• Awarded a $10,000 grant to Center for Business Excellence Inc. for economic development and operations efficiency projects.
• Awarded a $3,000 grant to Goshen Historical Society Inc. to assist with educational and promotional materials and expenses.
• Awarded a $50,000 grant to Goshen Theater Inc. to assist with operating costs.
• Awarded a $50,000 grant to Chamber of Commerce of Goshen, Indiana, Inc. for economic development and tourism work.
• Awarded a $70,000 grant to Downtown Goshen Inc. for the Facade Incentive Program and First Fridays monthly municipal festivals.
• Awarded a $2,750 grant to South Bend-Elkhart Regional Partnership and Affiliate to help with regional economic development strategies.
• Approved two additional purchases connected to the city’s ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project. First to be approved was a $9,794 purchase for modification of a new wall in the electrical room of the plant’s sludge dewatering building to accommodate a HVAC unit that required a different wall opening than what was originally designed for. Also approved was a $37,290 purchase for modification of overhead doors, masonry walls, piping, ductwork and equipment needed to eliminate conflicts in the sludge dewatering building. The two additional purchases, totaling $47,084, bring the total project cost to $19.1 million.
