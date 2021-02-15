BURR OAK [mdash] Ida D. Hershberger, 72, of Burr Oak passed away peacefully at her home Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born Aug. 23, 1948, to the late Dan S. and Fannie Miller. Ida was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was married to Joni Hershberger. She …