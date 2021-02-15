GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved the purchase of a modern, uniform payroll system for city employees during their meeting Monday afternoon.
At the meeting, board members approved a request by Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Adam Scharf for permission to enter into a three-year contract with Ohio-based Right Stuff to oversee payroll services for the city across all departments.
“There are more than two dozen different methods currently used to record and track city employees’ time. Whether generated as handwritten paper, ribbon-printed punchcard, or other form, each timecard is physically delivered to central payroll in the clerk-treasurer’s office for manual, individual data entry into ADP online,” Scharf said of the need for the new system. “Accurate administration and tracking of pay, accruals, and benefits across all departments and with so many variations based on labor contracts, various classifications, seniority, etc., is a Herculean task.”
According to Scharf, while the city’s payroll administrators have done an excellent job with the options available to them, the reality is that the current system is structurally prone to errors, resistant to corrections, susceptible to time fudging, and incompatible with audit and accountability best practices.
By contracting with Right Stuff, he explained that the city can reasonably expect substantial cost savings and efficiency gains as a result of the switch to a uniform, modern new system.
“After many months of vendor evaluations, we would like to contract with Right Stuff for timekeeping across all departments,” Scharf told the board. “Goshen Police Department has been using this vendor for several years with excellent results. Upscaling from an established large department’s system — including server/hosting — should be easier and more cost effective than going with an entirely new vendor.
“Part of the evaluation process has been field testing a redesign of PD time system interface with ADP to export digital files into the payroll system to eliminate all manual transmission and entry,” he added of the change. “I felt we needed a proof of concept for this key element before committing to a citywide system. At this point I am satisfied with the results of that testing.”
As approved, the contract with Right Stuff involves an initial setup and training cost of $25,000, after which the city will pay a monthly fee of $2,775 to utilize the payroll system for all departments.
“Implementing this system, which will involve a team of key city employees led by a Right Stuff contact person, will entail some significant changes for many city employees, detailed review and revision of timekeeping policies, and cooperation with departments to develop customized solutions to their particular needs,” Scharf said. “As such, Mayor (Jeremy) Stutsman’s recognition of the need for this modernization and his support is important and much appreciated.”
Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, offered a similar sentiment in voicing his support for the new system Monday.
“The fact that we have more timekeeping methods than we have departments says we’re not doing it quite right right now,” Stutsman said. “So, I know this will be a change for a lot of people, but I think it’s a good move.”
The board’s remaining members agreed, and the request was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Curtis J. Weldy from the rank of sergeant to the rank of lieutenant with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved a request by Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink to write off bad debts and contractual write-offs for 2012 through 2020 totaling $963,617.
• Approved a request by NIPSCO to close Olive Street, just north of the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, from Feb. 22 until Feb. 26 to allow for the installation of gas main near existing utilities. Traffic will be detoured onto Steury Avenue during the closure.
• Approved a second request by NIPSCO to allow an extension of lane restrictions along Lincoln Avenue and Olive Street until March 12. The extension is needed in order to facilitate the ongoing installation of gas main in the area.
