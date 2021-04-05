GOSHEN — A street closure and several lane restrictions were approved by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to initiate rolling lane restrictions on College Avenue near the Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 intersection this week as part of the ongoing College Avenue/U.S. 33 intersection widening project.
“Phend & Brown has requested permission to close shoulders, reduce lane widths, shift lanes, and set temporary construction speed limits on College Avenue near the intersection with Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 from Monday, April 5, until Friday, Aug. 27,” Sailor said of the request. “Two-way traffic will be maintained. Lane changes will occur in phases, and all necessary traffic control devices will be utilized.”
DIERDORFF CLOSURE
Also approved was a related request by Sailor for permission to close Dierdorff Road between Lincolnway East/U.S. 33 and College Avenue beginning today and running through Aug. 27.
“The closure is part of the U.S. 33 and College Avenue intersection widening project and is being requested to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety within the project work zones,” Sailor told the board. “All required traffic controls will be utilized. Access will be maintained to 1719 Lincolnway East.”
NORTH MAIN STREET
Rounding out the action was a third request by Sailor for permission to implement partial lane restrictions on North Main Street today for a pavement marking installation project.
“DBL will be performing work to install pavement markings on North Main Street. The work will require partial lane restrictions on North Main Street between Pike Street and the Rock Run Creek bridge, with DBL providing traffic control,” Sailor said. “DBL will maintain open access for the businesses and residents on North Main Street. The lane restriction will occur April 6.”
Each of Sailor’s three requests were approved unanimously.
