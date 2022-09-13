GOSHEN — Several road closures and an agreement for the development and maintenance of the city's website were approved Monday by members of the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety.
The road closures include:
• College Avenue, east of Century Drive, Wednesday through Dec. 30.
• Indiana Avenue bridge over the Elkhart River for a routine inspection this coming Tuesday.
• Johnston Street, just west of Woodbridge Court, from Monday through Sept. 23, with alternate closure dates of Sept. 26-30.
• Wilden Avenue, from east of Main Street to and including the intersection with Fifth Street, Wednesday through Nov. 11.
• Jefferson Street from Third Street to the north/south alley on the east side of Main Street, and Main Street from Washington Street south to Madison Street, Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon for the second annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration.
• The city will provide a crossing guard and stop traffic on Lincoln Avenue for the beginning of the Haunted Half Marathon, Terrible 10K, Frightening 5K and Monster Mile Oct. 29 at Abshire Park. Traffic will be stopped between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m.
WEBSITE
Board members approve an agreement with Digital Hill Multimedia, Goshen, for development and maintenance of the city's website and for the mayor to execute the agreement. Digital Hill will be paid a lump sum of $22,155 for the development of the website, a monthly security review of $99 per month and yearly maintenance for $723.
Board members also approved the following Community Development Block Grant agreements for 2022 and authorized the mayor to sign the agreements, which amounted to $54,000: Lacasa Inc., $7,000; Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County — Goshen Club, $6,855; Council on Aging of Elkhart County, $5,140; Elkhart County Clubhouse, $4,160; Goshen Interfaith Hospitality Network, $11,750; Maple City Health Care Center Inc., $5,385; and Walnut Hill Early Childhood Center, $13,710.
A variance for a sewer tap was approved for Fairfield Community Schools. Fairfield is building a new recreational facility that will include athletic locker rooms and a concession stand, and the school already has city sewer, which was added in 2004. Fairfield will add it as an accessory/subordinate structure.
The board also:
• Approved three changes with HRP Construction for The Crossing subdivision's post-construction stormwater management plan. The total of the changes is $70,626. The Crossing is located south of Plymouth Avenue and east of Greene Road on Goshen's west side.
The first change approved was swale grading for The Crossing. A new swale will be constructed because the slope is too severe behind the homes. Board members heard that the top was almost up to the homes' patios in the bank of the slope.
The designer has adjusted the design and brought that bottom up. The additional cost for the contractor will be $33,510.
Secondly, the retention basin outlet structure as designed would have been too complicated to construct. Through multiple attempts, a redesign was made that will help keep the small orifice that comes out of the structure clear of debris. The additional cost for that will be $11,800.
And lastly, screening along Villas of Park Meadows will be every four feet instead of every six feet. That would be a cost increase of $25,316.
• Approved a conditional offer of employment from the Goshen Police Department to Matthew Tyler Whelchel.
• Continued a safety hearing for the property of Samuel and Gloria Ascencio at 110 S. Seventh St. Samuel Ascencio told the board the home is close to being sold and the new owner will repair the roof. The board set a new safety hearing for Oct. 17 and suggested the buyer attend.
• Approved the change in date for Riding to Remember to Oct. 2. This ride was originally set for Sept. 11, but was postponed due to rain.