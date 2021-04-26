GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several road closures and lane restrictions during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close a section of North Eighth Street for three days beginning Wednesday for a water service installation project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department will be installing a water service at 413 N. Eighth St. The work will require excavation of the road with a trench that will be approximately 8 feet in depth,” Kent said of the request. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close North Eighth Street to thru traffic between Center Street and Summit Street on Wednesday, April 28, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening for traffic on Friday evening, April 30.”
WEST AVENUE
Next to be approved was a request by Holdren for permission to close a section street near 1117 West Ave. for one week beginning Wednesday for a manhole replacement project.
EAST REYNOLDS
Also approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to restrict traffic along a section of East Reynolds Street for 11 days beginning April 26 for a Northern Indiana Public Utility Co. gas line relocation project.
Sailor noted that proper traffic controls will be utilized during the project, per INDOT standards.
NORTH MAIN
Last to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to restrict traffic along a section of North Main Street for three days beginning Tuesday, April 27, for a pavement marking project.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a contract not to exceed $30,000 with engineering design firm JPR for the conceptualization and design of two entry arches to be placed at the north and south end of Main Street between Pike and Madison streets.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Police Department for permission to close Jefferson Street between Main and Fifth streets for approximately one hour beginning at 10 a.m. May 11 for a police memorial ceremony in front of the Goshen Police & Courts Building, 111 E. Jefferson St.
• Approved a Goshen mechanical license for Patrick McKelvey of Emergency Power Sources LLC, Mishawaka.
• Approved a Goshen electrical license for Daniel Kierpaul of D & D Electric, Etna Green.
• Approved a two-year lease agreement with Horizon Education Alliance for use of the second floor office space at 124 E. Washington St. The agreement states HEA will pay the city $550 per month for the first year beginning May 1, 2021. HEA will then pay $900 per month for the second year of the lease, and $1,100 per month for the third and fourth years of the lease, should the organization seek to continue with the lease agreement beyond the initial two years.
• Approved a contract with Yardshark for city lawn mowing and maintenance services for 2021. Total cost to the city government for the season will be $16,650, while the Goshen Redevelopment Commission will pay the remaining $2,500.
• Approved a $12,500 contract with Brad Baron for the removal of 14 trees and stump grinding connected to the city’s 50/50 Sidewalk Paving Program.
