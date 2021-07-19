GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several temporary road and bridge closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close Colonial Manor Drive between Bashor Road and William Drive for five days beginning Monday for an asphalt paving project.
“Niblock will be performing full-depth asphalt road replacement on Colonial Manor Drive from Bashor Road to William Drive,” Sailor told the board. “The work will require the road to be closed except to local residents.
“Because of scheduling of limited staff and equipment, the road closure is beginning before the board’s meeting,” Sailor added of the project. “The closure began today, July 19, and will continue through July 23.”
Sailor noted that Goshen Street Department employees installed message boards at the neighborhood entrance on Colonial Manor Drive on July 14, notifying residents of the upcoming closure.
The requested closure was approved unanimously.
16TH STREET
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to close 16th Street between Fairfield Avenue and Kentfield Way beginning Monday for a road reconstruction project.
“Niblock Excavating Inc. has requested permission to close 16th Street between Fairfield Avenue and Kentfield Way in order to begin the next section of 15th Street,” Sailor said, noting that 15th Street will remain open to local traffic during the project. “The previous section of construction from Plymouth Avenue to Fairfield Avenue has the stone base and curb placed and will be open for local traffic.”
Sailor gave no word as to when the closure would be lifted.
The request was approved unanimously.
INDIANA AVENUE
Also approved Monday was a request by Sailor for permission to implement lane restrictions along South Indiana Avenue for 15 days beginning Wednesday to allow for the installation of a new fiber optic conduit.
“Direct Line Communications Inc. is requesting permission to adjust traffic along South Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and Linway Drive,” Sailor told the board. “The contractor will be installing a new fiber optic conduit for Surf Broadband along South Indiana Avenue.”
Sailor noted that current Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices standards will be used during the project.
“These traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required,” he said. “The contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any one time.”
The requested lane restrictions were approved unanimously.
BRIDGE CLOSURES
Rounding out the approvals Monday were three temporary bridge closures, two of which included Monday start dates.
Included among the bridge closures is Bridge 303, a pedestrian bridge that connects Douglas Street and Shanklin Park.
“During the period from July 19 to July 30, the bridge will be closed for a period of one week,” Sailor said. “The steel components will be sand blasted and painted during this time.”
Also approved was closure of Bridge 306, located at the headgates on the north end of the Goshen Dam Pond, for five days starting Monday.
“The path across the bridge will be closed during the project as well as a section of the parking lot which will be used as a staging area,” Sailor said of the project. “All proper barricades and signs will be utilized. Northern Indiana Construction, Inc. is requesting this closure to complete the repair of the bank stabilization on each side of the head gate.”
Rounding out the approvals was Bridge 201, a pedestrian bridge that connects Clinton Street and Rogers Park.
“During the period from July 26 to Aug. 6, the bridge will be closed for a period of one week,” Sailor said. “The steel components will be sand blasted and painted during this time.”
All three bridge closures were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the resignation of Courtney Snyder from the rank of EMS lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department. The board then approved the promotion of Snyder to the rank of fire captain with the department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Anthony Powell to the rank of assistant chief in charge of administration and operations with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Shane Heeter to the rank of battalion chief with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Jeremy Johnson to the rank of fire lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Steffen Schrock to the rank of assistant chief in charge of training with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Michael Masbaum to the rank of fire sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Andrew Priem to the rank of EMS lieutenant with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved the promotion of Winston Lechlitner to the rank of EMS sergeant with the Goshen Fire Department effective Aug. 2.
• Approved a request by Adrienne Nesbitt, director of events with Eyedart Creative Studio, for permission to close Main Street from Lincoln Avenue to Jefferson Street and Fifth Street to Main Street for the Aug. 6 First Fridays event.
• Approved a request by Jeffery Weaver, deputy clerk-treasurer for the city, for permission to hire Baker Tilly to conduct a compensation and classification study for city government at a cost of $70,900. The study will analyze the classification of jobs and wages within city government through interviews, reviews, discussions and comparisons to other municipalities.
