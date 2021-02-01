GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several lane restrictions and road closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Selge Construction to initiate a lane restriction Wednesday on the west side of North Main Street as part of an ongoing sewer improvement project.
Board members had originally approved the lane restriction for late last week during their Jan. 25 meeting, though the project had to be postponed due to a winter storm that moved through the area.
“Due to weather last week on the Rock Run Sewer Improvements Project, Selge Construction was not able to perform the work and has requested to have a lane restriction with traffic control and flaggers on the west side of North Main Street between the new crosswalk island and the bridge at Rock Run Creek,” Sailor said of Monday’s request. “Weather depending, Selge will be placing flowable fill in the casing under Ind. 15 and bypass pumping from the structure on North Main Street to the structure west of there in the field. This will enable them to pour the concrete invert in the structure.”
Sailor noted that the lane restriction is currently planned for Wednesday only, and will reopen the same day once the work is complete, weather permitting.
EAST LINCOLN AVENUE
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to allow NIPSCO to restrict traffic along portions of the westbound lane of East Lincoln Avenue from Steury Avenue to Rock Run Creek, as well as the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Olive Street, beginning Monday and concluding Feb. 19.
“Last year we worked on the water main extension out east. This year we have a proposed project that will include Lincoln Avenue from the bridge over Rock Run Creek, up to the radio station, and then up Steury Avenue,” Sailor told the board. “In advance of that work, NIPSCO is having their contractor proceed with relocation of utilities. They’re requesting permission to have lane restrictions from Feb. 1 to Feb. 19, and that would include both Olive Street and Lincoln Avenue in the described areas.”
Sailor noted that two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers during the lane restrictions and required traffic controls will be utilized.
WESTWOOD ROAD
Also approved Monday was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close a section of Westwood Road for four days starting Tuesday for a sewer tap installation at 433 Westwood Road.
“The work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 14 feet in depth,” Holdren said of the project. “For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close Westwood Road to thru traffic between Gra-Roy Drive and Mayflower Place on Tuesday starting a 8 a.m. and reopening for traffic on Friday evening.”
GRA-ROY DRIVE
Last to be approved was a request by Holdren for permission to close a section of Gra-Roy Drive for a week beginning Wednesday to allow for the removal of a sewer tap.
As with the Westwood Road request, Holdren noted that the work will require excavation of the road, with a trench that will be approximately 14 feet in depth.
“The city is requesting permission to close Gra-Roy Drive to thru traffic between Westwood Road and Marilyn Avenue on Wednesday starting at 8 a.m.,” he said, “and reopening for traffic on Monday evening.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a contract with Jones Petrie Rafinski Corp. to perform transportation engineering services, including a traffic impact study, for the area affected by the upcoming Elkhart County Courts Consolidation Project. The contracted work is to be completed by March 1, with total cost not to exceed $42,150.
• Approved a request by Sailor for permission to advertise for bids for the upcoming 16th Street Reconstruction Project. Bids for the project will be due back to the city by March 1.
• Voted to ratify a financial commitment letter for the 2021 Community Crossings Matching Grant application, which this year includes the milling and overlaying of a portion of two corridors as part of the city’s yearly pavement preservation activities. They include: Madison Street from Main Street to Ninth Street, and College Avenue from the Norfolk Southern Marion Line to 15th Street. The estimated total cost for both corridors is $341,204, and anticipated construction is the summer of 2021. The expected local share of the costs is $170,602.
• Voted to renew the term of the city’s original contract with Merrell Bros. dated March 21, 2019, for the mixing, loading, hauling and land application of liquid biosolids from the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The renewal term is through Dec. 31, 2021, and based on the same terms and conditions as the original contract. As approved, the city agrees to compensate Merrell Bros. for the work performed during the renewal term based on the actual quantities of biosolids managed at the rate of $0.0548 per gallon.
• Approved a contract with Kiefer Consulting to prepare an application to be submitted to IDEM to modify the city’s land application permit and develop a written management plan for stockpiling dewatered biosolids at the land application site. The services are to be completed by May 1, 2021, and Kiefer Consulting will be compensated $5,000 for all services provided.
• Approved a contract with Arcadis U.S. Inc. for the purchase of rehabilitation and replacement planning software to assist in ongoing capital planning for the city’s water distribution and sewer collection systems. Total cost of the contract, which includes one year of technical support, is not to exceed $20,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.