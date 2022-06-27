GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a number of upcoming road closures and lane restrictions during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close Reliance Road between Peddler's Village Road and U.S. 33 for three days beginning Tuesday for a water main installation project.
“Selge Construction has requested the closure of Reliance Road between Peddlers Village Road and U.S. 33 for June 28-30 for the installation of water main to the new Elkhart County Courthouse site,” Sailor told the board. “Access for local traffic will be maintained.”
Sailor noted that a detour will be provided during the closure.
COTTAGE AVENUE BRIDGE
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to allow Young Services Inc. to close the Cottage Avenue bridge to traffic on Thursday for a sealing project.
“We were contacted by the county’s contractor, Young Services, and they’re going to be putting a seal coat on the Cottage Avenue bridge, over by Work Release, on Thursday, June 30,” Sailor said of the project. “They will be opening it later the same day after completion.”
DYKSTRA PAVING
Rounding out the approvals was a request by Sailor for permission to allow Niblock Excavating to initiate partial lane closures on Dykstra Street for about a month beginning Tuesday for an asphalt paving reconstruction and storm structure replacement project.
“Niblock Excavating will be performing work to remove full-depth asphalt, install new asphalt pavement and remove and replace a storm structure on Dykstra Street,” Sailor said. “They will be starting on the west side of Blackport Drive and then working their way east on Dykstra Street.
“The work will require partial lane restrictions along Dykstra Street, with Niblock providing traffic control,” he added. “The partial lane restrictions will occur between June 28 through Aug. 1.”
Sailor noted that Niblock will maintain open access for the church and residents along Dykstra Street during the project.
Each of Sailor’s three requests were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved an $18,800 contract with Abonmarche Consultants for a Cherry Creek drainage study. The property is located between Berkey Avenue and Ind. 119 and adjacent to Westoria Subdivision and Goshen Intermediate School.