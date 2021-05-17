GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a number of upcoming road closures and lane restrictions during their meeting Monday afternoon.
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow construction firm Phend & Brown to close Eisenhower Drive North and Eisenhower Drive South on the west end of the Eisenhower Drive industrial park for six days beginning Tuesday as part of a planned road reconstruction project.
“As part of this, we’re also requesting permission to close the outside and then inside lanes of Eisenhower Drive North and Eisenhower Drive South, west of Dierdorff Road, for one lane at a time,” Sailor added of the project. “This will be for Monday, May 24, until July 30.”
Sailor noted that traffic during the lane closures will be detoured in one direction, traveling from south to north around the Eisenhower Drive loop.
PICKWICK MANOR
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to conduct several lane restrictions throughout the Pickwick Manor subdivision, located on the city’s north side, for one month beginning Monday for a pavement replacement project.
“Premium Concrete Services will be performing work to remove old and install new concrete pavement in Pickwick Manor,” Sailor said of the project. “They will be starting at the south end at Woodmere Lane and working their way north throughout the subdivision. The work will require partial lane restrictions throughout the subdivision as the work progresses, with Premium Concrete Services providing traffic control.”
According to Sailor, the lane restrictions were set to begin Monday and will continue through June 18.
He noted that Premium Concrete Services will maintain open access to the subdivision for Pickwick Manor residents during the work.
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Board members were also notified Monday that DJ Construction recently secured an INDOT permit and has scheduled a subcontractor to conduct a lane restriction on Ind. 15, near Goshen Hospital, for approximately one week beginning Monday as part of a water tap termination project.
“DJ Construction informed the Engineering Department that they have a INDOT permit and have scheduled their subcontractor, Clarkco, to terminate a water tap on Ind. 15 for the old High Park Building. This will require a lane restriction,” Sailor told the board. “They plan to start the work on May 18 and hope to be finished by the weekend.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved a Local Roads and Bridges matching grant agreement with INDOT for up to $170,602 in matching grant funds for reconstruction work along Madison Street and College Avenue. The grant funds will be used to mill and overlay portions of Madison Street from Main Street to Alley 159 and College Avenue from the Norfolk-Southern Marion Line to 15th Street. The work will also include spot replacement of heaved or severely cracked sidewalk along Madison Street.
• Approved a request by Rebecca Haab, representing Twisted Britches Boutique, 213 S. Main St., for permission to use five parking spaces in front of the business from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 6 for a business anniversary celebration.
• Approved a $21,223 contract with Lincoln Avenue Cycling and Fitness for the purchase of six electric-assisted bicycles for the city’s Department of Environmental Resilience.
• Approved a $45,575 contract with Peerless Midwest Inc. to provide well cleaning and maintenance services for the Goshen Water and Sewer Department. Work on the project is to be completed by June 8.
• Approved a $15,760 contract with Teledata Inc. of Goshen to install a hardwired network system connecting the three Goshen Police Training Facility buildings at 713 E. Lincoln Ave.
