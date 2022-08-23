GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a road closure and several lane restrictions during their meeting Monday afternoon.
INDIANA AVENUE
First to be approved was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to close all lanes of Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and the northwest entrance to the First Baptist Church for 17 days beginning Wednesday to allow for utilities work connected to the new Greenwood Rental Properties apartment complex north of Goshen Junior High School.
“Ancon Construction has requested permission to close all lanes of Indiana Avenue between Plymouth Avenue and the northwest entrance to the First Baptist Church from Wednesday, Aug. 24, until Friday, Sept. 9,” Sailor said of the closure request. “Work during this period will include tying in the water and sanitary pipes to the Indiana Avenue apartments, removing and replacing the sidewalk, adding a turn lane into the apartment complex, and resurfacing the road.”
Sailor noted that a detour will be provided during the extent of the closure.
The request was approved unanimously.
RIETH BOULEVARD
Next to be approved was a request by Sailor for permission to implement a lane restriction on the southbound lane of Rieth Boulevard as it approaches the Lowe’s Home Improvement entrance along U.S. 33 for four days beginning Tuesday to allow for utilities work connected to the new Chipotle restaurant.
“Ritschard Brothers Construction has requested permission to have a lane restriction on the southbound lane of Rieth Boulevard coming off of U.S. 33 to the Lowes entrance from Tuesday, Aug. 23, to Friday, Aug. 26,” Sailor told the board. “Work during this period will include tying in the sanitary pipe for the new Chipotle Restaurant.
“Then the following week, Aug. 29 to Sept. 1, there will be a lane restriction in the northeast-bound turn lane of Rieth Boulevard,” Sailor added of the request. “Work during this period will include tying in the water pipe for the new Chipotle restaurant.”
The request was approved unanimously.
FIBER INSTALLATION
Rounding out the approvals was a request by Sailor for permission to implement lane restrictions on multiple city roads for five days beginning Aug. 29 to allow for a fiber installation project to proceed.
“TCS Communications LLC., working for Frontier Communication, has requested lane restrictions for the purpose of installing fiber conduit,” Sailor said of the project. “The existing utilities will be exposed in the roadway to insure no damage while boring across the street.”
The locations of the planned street crossings are as follows:
• North Riverside Boulevard, North Winter Avenue, North Hanison Street and High Street along the south side of Clinton Street;
• Alley 256 and West Avenue along the west side of Dewey Avenue; and
• Indiana Avenue along the south side of Lincoln Avenue, and along the north side of Berkey Avenue.
“Current MUTCD traffic control standards are to be used,” Sailor said, referencing the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. “These traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required.”
Sailor noted that the contractor will only be allowed one lane to work within at any given time during the course of the project.
The requested lane restrictions were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Approved a Hardship Collection Services Policy for the city’s new waste collection and recycling program. The new policy establishes the procedures in which occupants of an eligible city residence that are physically unable to move their waste and recycling carts to and from the designated street or alley location may apply to the city for hardship collection services.
• Approved the street closure, traffic control and no parking area plans for the 24th annual Riding to Remember Police, Firefighter and Veteran Charity Ride set for Sept. 11.
• Approved the closure of the city parking lot north of Janus Motorcycles in the 200 block of Fifth Street from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2 for the annual owners rally.