GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several upcoming lane restrictions during their meeting Monday afternoon.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, TCS Communications LLC., working for Frontier Communication, has requested multiple lane restrictions for the purpose of boring fiber conduit across various city streets.
A total of seven areas will be impacted by lane restrictions at various stages beginning Tuesday and running through Sept. 29, according to the project agreement.
During the work, lanes will be restricted as the existing utilities are exposed to prevent damage during the boring process, Sailor explained.
The locations of the requested lane restrictions and the tentative order in which the restrictions will take place are as follows:
• High Street at Pike Street;
• Chicago Avenue at Denver Street;
• Chicago Avenue at Wilkinson Street;
• West Avenue alley at Dewey Avenue;
• Indiana and Dewey avenues at Lincoln Avenue;
• Greene Road at Berkey Avenue; and
• Berkey Avenue at Indiana Avenue.
Current traffic control standards are to be used during the lane restrictions, and the traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required, Sailor explained of the work.
Sailor also noted that the contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any one time.
The requested lane restrictions were approved unanimously.
LIFE SAVING AWARD
Also Monday, the board’s members were informed that Paige Hershberger, an officer with the Goshen Police Department, would be receiving the department’s Life Saving Award for her actions connected to an incident on Sept. 3.
“On this date, Officer Hershberger responded to a call for a possible overdose,” GPD Chief José Miller said of the incident. “Upon arrival, the male subject was unresponsive and stopped breathing. Officer Hershberger immediately began chest compressions and the subject began breathing slightly.”
Miller noted that medics soon arrived on the scene and began treatment on the man, who was later transported to Goshen General Hospital for further medical treatment.
“Without the quick actions performed by officer Hershberger, the situation could have ended in a different manner,” Miller said. “I would like to personally thank officer Hershberger for her actions and am proud to have officers such as her on the Goshen Police Department.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board:
• Was informed that the city’s Halloween trick-or-treating hours for 2022 will be 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.
• Approved a request by Selge Construction for permission to close Reliance Road between Peddlers Village Road and U.S. 33 on Thursday for a water and sewer main connection project.
• Approved the hiring of William Miller as a patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Sept. 12.
• Approved the promotion of Adriana Fernandez from the rank of probationary patrol officer to the rank of patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department effective Tuesday.
• Approved the promotion of Aaron Johnson from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of sergeant with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Friday.
• Approved the promotion of Brian Abshire from the rank of patrol officer to the rank of detective with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Friday.
• Approved the promotion of Curtis Weldy from the rank of lieutenant to the rank of captain with the Goshen Police Department retroactive to Friday.
• Approved a request by St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church for permission to close a section of South Third Street adjacent to the church from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday for the church’s annual parish festival.
• Approved an agreement with Ozinga Ready Mix Concrete Inc. allowing the city to lease space at 1700 Egbert Ave. to store leaves for the 2022 leaf pick-up season. The cost to rent the property was set at $10 per month.
• Approved an agreement with Eaton Corporation for the reconditioning of five old breakers for use as emergency replacements should they be needed at the Goshen Waste Water Treatment Plant. Eaton will be paid a total of $66,560 for the reconditioning, plus any shipping costs to return the breakers to the city once reconditioning is completed.