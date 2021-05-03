GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several lane restrictions and road closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
Among the approvals was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to restrict traffic on a section of Indiana Avenue for two days beginning Thursday for a utility tap project.
“Kokosing Industrial has requested to have a lane restriction with traffic control and flaggers on the west side of Indiana Avenue south of Wilden Avenue and north of the railroad tracks,” Sailor told the board. “Kokosing will be making a tap of the water line in conjunction with the Water Department to provide a new service line to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.”
Sailor noted that the current plan is for the lane restriction to take place between Thursday and Friday, with the lane reopening to traffic as soon as the work is complete.
WEST/DEWEY AVENUES
Also approved was a request by Sailor for permission to restrict traffic on sections of West and Dewey avenues for three days beginning Tuesday for tree removal work connected to the city’s 50/50 sidewalk program.
“Michiana Tree Works will be performing work to remove and stump grind 11 trees on West Avenue and remove and stump grind four trees on Dewey Avenue. The removal of the trees are necessary prior to starting the sidewalk project in these areas,” Sailor said of the request. “The work will require partial lane restrictions on West Avenue between Dewey Avenue and Riverside Boulevard and on Dewey Avenue between West Avenue and Baker Avenue, with Michiana Tree Works providing traffic control.”
Sailor noted that Michiana Tree Works will maintain open access for West Goshen Elementary School and residents living on West and Dewey avenues during the lane restrictions.
ROAD CLOSURES
Rounding out the approvals was a request by Sailor for permission to close sections of East Douglas, East Reynolds and 16th streets for three months beginning Thursday for planned road work.
“HRP Construction has requested permission to close East Douglas Street and East Reynolds Street, east of Lincolnway East/U.S. 33, and to close 16th Street to thru traffic, south of Egbert Avenue,” Sailor said. “HRP Construction is requesting these closures in order to complete planned road reconstruction.”
Sailor noted that the current plan is for the closures to begin Thursday and continue through Aug. 6.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved use of the Powerhouse parking lot behind Interra Credit Union for the annual Interra Shred-It Days event. The event, which is held to encourage ID theft prevention and recycling, will run from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. June 4, and 9 to 11 a.m. June 5. Interra pays for the first 50 pounds of shredded material, with a nominal fee charged thereafter.
• Approved the annual Goshen Memorial Day Parade route and times. As approved, the parade will be May 31 and will begin between 10 and 10:15 a.m. on Jefferson Street in front of the Goshen Police Department. The parade will then proceed along Main Street to Pike Street, then to North First Street, and conclude at Oakridge Cemetery.
In related action, the board also approved closure of Jefferson Street from Main Street east to Sixth Street, and South Fifth Street between Washington and Madison streets, for parade staging beginning at 8 a.m. May 31.
• Approved a contract not to exceed $800 with Ergo Resource Management Inc. for the disposal of a quantity of potassium cyanide no longer needed by the Goshen Wastewater Treatment Plant.
• Approved a $88,016 contract with Eby Ford Sales Inc. for the purchase of a 2021 medium duty dump truck for the Goshen Street Department.
• Granted a request by the Goshen Parks & Recreation Department for permission to hang a banner over the Main Street corridor, near Key Bank, promoting the upcoming Kids’ & Teens’ Try-Athlon. The event is currently scheduled for July 10.
• Approved a request by the West Goshen Neighborhood Association for a reduction in the city’s trash trailer fee from $75 to $35 for the association’s clean-up day event scheduled for June 26.
