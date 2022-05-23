GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved several lane restrictions and closures during their meeting Monday afternoon.
Included among the approvals was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to implement lane restrictions between Main Street and the alley east of Penguin Point for four days beginning June 6 for a road repaving project.
“Niblock will be performing work to mill and repave Madison Street,” Sailor said of the request. “Niblock will maintain open access for the businesses and residents on Madison Street. The lane restrictions will occur between June 6 to June 9.”
FIBER PROJECT
Also approved Monday was a second request by Sailor for permission to implement a number of lane restrictions and closures connected to the planned installation of fiber at existing city manholes.
Included as part of the request was closure of the north-south alley between Lincoln Avenue and Clinton Street, just west of Indiana Avenue, for two days beginning June 2.
“If work is required on Monday, June 6, the alley will be opened over the weekend and closed again on June 6,” Sailor told the board.
Sailor also requested lane restrictions on Lincoln Avenue for two days beginning June 1 as part of the fiber project.
“The lane restrictions will be at the northwest corners of Denver Avenue and Indiana Avenue,” Sailor said. “Current MUTCD traffic control standards are to be used. These traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required.”
Sailor noted that the contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any given time.
MEMORIAL DAY
Rounding out the lane restriction and closure requests was a request by Goshen Fire Chief Dan Sink for permission to close the westbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue near the Lincoln Avenue Bridge for a Memorial Day event.
“On behalf of the VFW and the DAV, I am requesting permission to close the westbound lanes on Lincoln Avenue at the Lincoln Avenue Bridge for the annual Veteran’s wreath ceremony at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, May 30,” Sink told the board. “The annual ceremony usually takes approximately 15 to 20 minutes and normal traffic should be re-established by 9 a.m.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board’s members:
• Adopted a resolution granting the city’s building commissioner with the authority to review, issue and register electrical and mechanical contractor licenses under Ordinance 5120.
• Granted the Goshen Brewing Co. permission to utilize the public parking lot adjacent to the business for a music festival planned for 9 to 11 p.m. Aug. 27.
• Approved requests by Goshen Clerk-Treasurer Richard Aguirre to cancel the board’s June 19 and Nov. 7 meetings and reinstate the board’s Oct. 10 meeting.