GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members approved a number of road closures and a lane restriction during their meeting Monday afternoon.
Among the approvals was a request by Kent Holdren, superintendent of the Goshen Water Department, for permission to close a section of North Eighth Street for three days beginning Wednesday for a water service installation project.
“The city of Goshen Water and Sewer Department is installing a water service at 413 N. Eighth St.,” Holdren said of the request. “The work will require excavation of the road with a trench that will be approximately eight feet in depth. For the safety of the work crews and the public, the city is requesting permission to close North Eighth Street to through traffic between Center Street and Summit Street on Wednesday, April 21, starting at 8 a.m., and reopening to traffic on Friday evening, April 23.”
KERCHER LANE RESTRICTION
Also approved Monday was a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Direct Line Communications Inc. to adjust traffic along Kercher Road between Messick Drive and the railroad tracks to the west for a week beginning Tuesday to allow for the installation of a fiber optic conduit.
“The contractor will be installing a new fiber optic conduit for Surf Broadband along Kercher Road,” Sailor told the board. “Current MUTCD (Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices) traffic control standards are to be used. These traffic controls will include signs, cones and flaggers as required.”
Sailor noted that under the agreement, the contractor will be allowed one lane to work within at any given time. The work began Tuesday with the project slated for completion April 27.
OLIVE STREET CLOSURE
Rounding out Monday’s approvals was a second request by Sailor for permission to allow NIPSCO to close a section of Olive Street for four days beginning April 20 for a utility project.
“NIPSCO has requested permission to close Olive Street, just north of Lincoln Avenue, from Tuesday, April 20, until Friday, April 23,” Sailor said. “This closure is necessary in order for NIPSCO crews and Miller Pipeline to fully retire the existing gas main.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Oversaw Goshen Police Department officer Jade Murphy’s receipt of the GPD Life Saving Award for her quick response to a call for a possible drug overdose on March 27. According to Police Chief Jose Miller, the call involved a man who was unresponsive and who had stopped breathing. Upon arrival, Murphy reportedly began chest compressions and the subject began breathing. Medics arrived shortly after and began treatment while administering Narcan. After becoming more stable, the man was transported to Goshen Hospital for further treatment, Miller explained.
“Without the quick actions performed by officer Murphy, the situation could have ended in a different manner,” Miller added of the incident. “I would like to personally thank officer Murphy for her actions and I am proud to have officers such as her on the Goshen Police Department.”
• Approved a request by Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew, 118 E. Washington St., for a variance allowing him to offer temporary outdoor patio seating in front of his business utilizing three city parking spaces through the remainder of 2021.
• Approved a contract with Truck Centers Inc. of South Bend for the purchase of a 2022 single axle dump truck for the Goshen Street Department at a cost of $176,328.
• Approved a $3,900 contract with Martin Miller & Sons for floor restoration at the Goshen Police and Courts Building and Goshen City Hall.
• Approved a contract with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for a $9,867 grant to assist the city in developing a solid waste educational program that focuses on reducing waste going to the landfill. The city’s match will be $4,933 cash and $4,934 in in-kind staff hours.
