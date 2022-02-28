GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the contract for a new study aimed at helping the city address its housing woes.
At the meeting, board members approved a $30,223 contract with American Structurepoint to conduct the new study. As planned, the study will include three phases.
Phase I of the plan, titled “Background and Site Research,” will look at things like project requirements, market analysis, supply and demand, gap analysis and past plans.
Phase II of the plan, titled “Site Plan Creation,” will look at things like development objectives and alternative development options.
Rounding out the plan will be Phase III, titled “Development Narrative,” which will include a development goals statement and status update with governing.
“This is part of our trying to better understand what’s going on with housing in our area, and hopefully find a good path to getting more housing developed here,” Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also holds a seat on the board, said of the new plan.
City leaders back in early February held a special multi-family housing policy work session aimed at exploring the city’s current housing shortage.
One statistic provided during the session noted that there are over 25,000 workers who currently commute to work in Elkhart County from surrounding counties, but who do not actually live in the county.
When exploring why that is, one of the top reasons came back as lack of available housing across all price points within both the city and the county as a whole.
The contract with American Structurepoint was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the retirement of Gregory Stuart Smith from the Goshen Police Department effective Thursday. Smith is retiring after approximately 37 years of service to the department.
• Approved the resignation of probationary officer Catherine Shrock from the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved an agreement with Abonmarche Consultants Inc. for on-call digital engineering and information technology services. The agreement budgets for approximately 200 hours of on-call services for the remainder of 2022. The cost of the services will be based on hours spent and expenses incurred, with total cost limited to a maximum of $40,000.
• Approved a $278,396 contract with Medix Specialty Vehicles LLC for the purchase of a new ambulance for the city.
• Approved a Goshen mechanical license for Chris Charlwood of Hershberger Heating, Goshen.
• Approved a $17,589 change order increase for the city’s ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements project, bringing the total project cost to $19,160,401.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.