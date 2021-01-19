GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Tuesday approved a contract extension with VelocityEHS connected to the city’s annual chemical inventory reporting.
According to Redevelopment Project Manager Becky Hutsell, the city is required to complete annual reporting to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, the Department of Homeland Security and the local and regional Emergency Planning commissions regarding the chemical inventory maintained at four of the city facilities: the Street Department, the Central Garage, the Wastewater Department and the Water & Sewer Department.
“For several years, the city contracted with consultants to complete the required reporting,” Hutsell said. “In 2014, the city solicited quotes from online subscription services to instead utilize their web-based software to track our own chemical inventories and to submit the required reports each year.”
Hutsell noted that the city entered into a three-year agreement with VelocityEHS in 2015 to begin utilizing the company’s MSDSonline software, adding that the contract was renewed in 2018 for another three-year term.
“We’re now requesting that the agreement be renewed for an additional three-year term to allow for us to continue with the software,” she said of the request. “The total annual cost is $4,458, which is divided between the four departments that track their chemical inventory.”
The requested contract extension was approved unanimously.
