GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved the city’s 2023 asphalt paving project contract.
During the meeting, the board’s members voted unanimously to approved a $2.4 million proposal by Niblock Excavating for the 2023 paving project as the lowest responsive and responsible bidder for the project.
Also submitting a proposal was Rieth-Riley with a bid of $2.9 million
LANE RESTRICTIONS
Also Monday, the board’s members approved a request by Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, for permission to allow Comcast to implement lane restrictions on Greene Road for two days beginning Tuesday for a fiber optic cable installation project.
“The lane restrictions will follow MUTCD guidance and will restrict traffic to one lane with the use of flaggers,” Sailor told the board, referencing the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways, which defines the standards used by road managers nationwide to install and maintain traffic control devices on all public streets, highways, bikeways and private roads open to public travel.
The requested lane restrictions were approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the board’s members:
• Opened bids for a 2022 or newer compact excavator for the Goshen Water and Sewer Department. Submitting bids were Bobcat of Michiana with a bid of $91,646 and McCann Industries Inc with a bid of $78,000. The bids were forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
• Approved a $21,924 contract with Q-mation Inc. for the management of software licensing upgrades for the city’s SCADA system.
• Approved a $31,506 contract increase amendment with Abonmarche Consultants for The Crossing Subdivision Drainage project. The increase brings the total project cost to $77,806.
• Approved a $40,940 balancing change order for the city’s Concrete Paving Project, bringing the total project cost to $1,014,485.