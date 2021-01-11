GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members Monday approved a $122,345 contract with the Eaton Corp. for replacement of aging and damaged electrical components at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant.
According to Dustin Sailor, director of public works for the city, central to the request is the plant’s 25-year-old switchgear, which he said began having problems last year.
“The switchgear is where we have two power feeds that come into the Wastewater Treatment Plant, and the switchgear allows for either power feed to be utilized,” Sailor told the board. “In the event that one of the power feeds drops, it automatically transfers to the other power feed.”
Following last year’s troubles, Sailor noted that repairs was performed by the equipment manufacturer to get the switchgear back up and running, though he was advised replacement parts would eventually be needed, and that such parts are not readily available due to the equipment’s age.
That warning would prove true over the New Year’s weekend, when the icy winter storm that hit the city caused the electric service from one of the plant’s two electrical feeds to drop and the switchgear failed to automatically switch power to the plant’s other feed, Sailor explained.
“Right after the New Year, the switchgear failed in a fashion that would not allow the power feed to transfer over, and at that point the Wastewater Treatment Plant shut down,” Sailor said. “Our on-call emergency electrician was able to get it operational, but in a temporary fashion. We contacted Eaton, who is the current manufacturer of that equipment, and they came in and did a service call on that.
“After their service call recently, they also identified that yes, we were able to get operational again. But with that stated, they said parts still need to be replaced, and that if we do not make those repairs, we would likely have another failure, and at a certain point we may not be able to get it back operational,” he added of the situation.
As such, Sailor requested that the board approve a $122,345 contract with the Eaton Corp. to replace six circuit breakers at the plant.
“Eaton Corp. is the sole source of the breakers required for the necessary switchgear repairs, and other suppliers are not available from whom to request competing bids or proposals,” Sailor said. “Normally we go out for special quotes, but again, this is a 25-year-old piece of equipment, and there are not off-the-shelf secondary parts available.”
The board’s members agreed, and the requested contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Approved the promotion of Charles Stevens to the rank of private first class with the Goshen Fire Department.
• Approved the hiring of Tyler A. Schaaf as a probationary patrol officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the hiring of James E. Ballard as a special police officer with the Goshen Police Department.
• Approved the temporary closure of Wilson Avenue between Burdick and West Lafayette streets from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m. Thursday for a planned sewer lateral replacement project.
