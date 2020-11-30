GOSHEN — Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members accepted bids for the city’s 2021 asphalt paving, bridge repair, concrete paving, and sidewalk and curb replacement projects during their meeting Monday afternoon.
ASPHALT PAVING
First to be opened were bids for the asphalt paving project, which received three bids total.
Submitting bids for the project were: Walsh & Kelly Inc. with a bid of $992,319; Niblock Excavating Inc. with a bid of $845,436; and Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. with a bid of $886,548.
BRIDGE REPAIR
Next to be opened were bids for the city’s 2021 bridge repairs project.
Submitting the sole bid for the project was Northern Indiana Construction Co. Inc. with a bid of $117,921.
CONCRETE PAVING
Opened next were bids for the city’s 2021 concrete paving project, which received four bids total.
Submitting bids for the project were: Walsh & Kelly Inc. with a bid of $634,422; Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. with a bid of $737,344; Selge Construction Co. Inc. with a bid of $720,935; and Premium Construction Services with a bid of $593,590.
SIDEWALK AND CURB
Last to be opened were quotes for the city’s 2021 sidewalk and curb replacement project, which received a total of five quotes.
Submitting quotes for the project were: Walsh & Kelly Inc. with a quote of $181,900; Rieth-Riley Construction Co. Inc. with a quote of $131,622; Selge Construction Co. Inc. with a quote of $122,153; Premium Construction Services with a quote of $138,630; and DC Construction Services with a quote of $87,814.
All bids were referred on to the city’s legal department for review and contract recommendations.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Accepted the city’s revised 2020 Pavement Management Plan.
• Approved the city’s 2021 Police Labor Agreement with the Elkhart FOP Lodge 52 Inc.
• Approved the city’s 2021 agreement with the Teamsters Local Union No. 364.
• Approved the city’s 2021 compensation agreement for Goshen Police Department employees.
• Approved a $68,717 contract with OJS Building Services Inc. for the installation of two boilers in the Goshen City Court-Goshen Police Department Building.
• Approved a $19,867 increase to the city’s East Goshen Water Main Replacement Project needed in order to remove unanticipated brick and wood timber found buried below the pavement and within the water main trench along East Lincoln Avenue. The increase brings the total project cost to $1.13 million.
