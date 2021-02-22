GOSHEN — In a short meeting Monday, Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety members moved forward with the purchase of a new tri-axle dump truck for the city.
At the meeting, board members accepted bids from three dealers for the new dump truck.
Submitting bids were:
• Selking International of Elkhart with a total bid of $181,989;
• VoMack Truck Sales and Service Inc. of New Haven with a total bid of $189,877; and
• Truck Centers Inc. of Elkhart with a total bid of $201,542.
Following their acceptance, the three bids were forwarded on to the city’s legal department for review and a contract recommendation.
