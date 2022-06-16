GOSHEN — The city of Goshen is awarding more than $400,000 in American Rescue Plan funds to local nonprofit organizations. The money, city officials said, is an effort to support the work of those groups in the community’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nineteen organizations applied for a grant. A review committee comprised of two City Council members, staff and community representatives awarded part or full sums of all 19 requested grants, Goshen Communications Coordinator Sharon Hernandez stated in a news release Thursday morning.
The following organizations will receive the grants after July and will have until Dec. 31, 2024, to use the funds:
• ADEC Inc. — ADEC Summer Camp, $25,000
• Center for Healing and Hope — Food Security with Dignity and Natural Helpers program, $25,000
• Elkhart County Clubhouse, home repairs for accessibility and safety, $19,704
• Bashor Children’s Home — Benevolent Care Services and Safe Place Community training, $25,000
• Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County — Summer Camp Food Support, $3,500
• Bushelcraft — Fresh Food for Families in Goshen’s Food Desert, $5,000
• Child and Parent Services — Family Resource Center Navigator, $10,000
• Council on Aging of Elkhart County — Access to Healthcare, $25,000
• Food Bank of Northern Indiana — Mobile Food Distributions, $20,000
• Goshen Christian Montessori School — expanding high quality child care options, $5,000
• Goshen Community Schools — field trip funding, $40,000
• Goshen Health — Weekend Backpack Meal Program, $24,960
• Goshen Interfaith — homeless shelter relocation, $20,000
• Goshen Maple City Kiwanis — Tools-4-Schools program, $10,000
• Goshen Select Soccer Club — capital projects for field development, $75,000
• Horizon Education Alliance — Positive Parenting Program, $20,000
• Maple City Health Care Center — COVID Vaccination for Goshen, $25,000
• Ryan’s Place — children’s grief support programs, $20,000
• ULEAD — Kindness Week events, $11,500
The City of Goshen was allocated $6.6 million in federal ARP funds with the intended use of responding to public health emergency with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic or its negative economic impacts on the community, responding to workers performing essential work during the pandemic, and to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure, the release reads.
For more information about the ARP Fund Plan or the grant program, go to www.goshenindiana.org/arp.