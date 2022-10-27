NORTH WEBSTER — Award-winning author Karen B. Kurtz, Goshen, will talk about her children’s book "Sophia’s Gift" and its publishing journey, sign books, and answer questions Nov. 9 at North Webster Community Public Library, 110 E. North St.
The presentation “From History Detective to Book Awards” begins at 1 p.m., a news release stated.
"Sophia’s Gift" won Gold in the Human Relations Indie Book Awards for cultural human relations in children’s books and Short-Listed in the CIBAs Little Peeps Book Awards for Early Readers and Picture Books.
Based upon a true story from Civil War-era Virginia, Sophia’s Gift follows Sophia Strauss and her mother, Caroline, as they nurse a wounded soldier back to health. When he recovers enough to travel, the soldier gives Sophia a china doll she names Grace Darling, after the British Victorian icon, Grace Horsley Darling. Grace Darling becomes Sophia’s beloved plaything and still lives on today.
Artist Loran Chavez, a resident of Fairhope, Alabama, illustrated Sophia’s Gift, a 32-page hardcover book for ages 8 and up, with vivid watercolor spreads. Provenance, Historical Note, color photos, and map are included.
"Beyond children and families who read Sophia’s Gift for personal pleasure as well as adult enthusiasts who are passionate about dollology, history, military, antiques, women’s studies and more, this book is a perfect solution for Hanukkah and Christmas and other gift-giving occasions throughout the year," the release added.
Kurtz was inspired to write Sophia’s Gift after receiving the Coleman Award from The United Federation of Doll Clubs in Kansas City, Missouri, to document the true stories of Civil War dolls with provenance (history of ownership). She traveled the U. S. and Canada documenting dozens of dolls.
“Grace Darling’s provenance is international in scope,” Kurtz said. “Filling in the missing gaps meant investigating early doll manufacturing in Germany, checking multiple locations in Virginia, and researching the life and times of Grace Horsley Darling in the UK.”
Those unable to attend can buy author-signed books at www.sophiasgiftbook.com with Pay Pal or credit card.
Kurtz has published books, essays, poetry, and countless articles in leading magazines and newspapers for readers of all ages. A former teacher, college administrator, editor, publisher, and consultant, Kurtz holds a master’s degree from Indiana University. She makes presentations to schools, libraries, and community groups and has won national writing contests
For more information, go to www.karenbkurtz.com.