GOSHEN — “Balloon in a Box; Coping with Grief” by author Tom Rose is the story of his grief journey after his wife died from breast cancer in August 2019.
The book contains quotes, Scriptural references, and Rose’s own grief experiences that are sure to be an inspiration to the reader, and was suggested by friend, Dr. T.J. Lewis, after reading Rose’s grief journal, according to a news release.
“In this book my friend writes from his heart,” said Lewis. “He tells us about his grief and how he is controlling it. He shares his life and most intimate feelings... I will [be] giving this book to all of my patients who have lost a spouse.”
With the assistance of his son who did all the formatting and cover design, Rose was able to complete the book in about a year’s time. After researching publishers they decided to self-publish tapping their 50 years of experience through their advertising and marketing company, Rose and Rose Associates.
“Without my son, Brock, and his love this would have never happened,” said Rose. “He was patient and understanding of my ups and down’s during the writing. His suggestions and comments were invaluable.”
The reviews on the back of the book indicate that it will help many people who are grieving the death of a loved one.
“The world didn’t ask for my opinion on grief, but I gave it here in this book anyhow,” Rose said in his book. “It was great therapy for me and will be [a] success if it helps just one other person.”
This is not the first book Rose has published. He and his wife hosted a cooking segment weekly for 13 years on the regional Fox morning show, “Cooking Together with Tom and Joyce.” During that time they authored two cookbooks, “Cooking Together Chinese Style” and “Cooking Together Quick and Easy”.
After Joyce’s death, Rose, in her memory, created “Cooking Together Revisited” with proceeds from the sales going to the family’s breast cancer support projects. The cookbook is available online at www.cookingtogether.com
More information on “Balloon in a Box” is available on www.thomaslrose.com, by email at roseandrose@comcast.net, or by calling 574-596-6256.
Books are also available at Fables Books, 215 S. Main St.