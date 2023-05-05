GOSHEN — Goshen author Tom Rose has published his first novel.
The "Secret is in the Pasta," a murder mystery, tells the story of private detective Tony Victor. When a good friend's brother is murdered at the friends restaurant, Victor promises the family he will find out who did it and why. In order to accomplish the task Victor must cooperate with his former employer, the Parsonsville Police Department, where the relationship is not the best.
The book is not Rose's first. After the death of his wife from breast cancer in August 2019, Rose wrote "Balloon in a Box, Coping with Grief," outlining his own grief journey. The book has lead to several speaking engagements throughout the Midwest with Rose sharing his thoughts on how to cope with grief.
Rose has also coauthored three cookbooks, alongside he and his wife — "Cooking Together Chinese Style," "Cooking Together Quick and Easy," and Cooking Together Revisited." Two of the books were written while the couple co-hosted a cooking segment weekly for 13 years on regional Fox morning show. After his wife's death, the third book was written, with proceeds from the sales going to the families breast cancer support projects. He and his son and granddaughter have also produced a series for YouTube cooking videos, "Cooking Together Generations."