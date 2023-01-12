GOSHEN — Goshen resident and attorney Felipe Merino has announced his candidacy for election to the Goshen City Council at large.
“I am excited to announce my candidacy for the City Council position,” Merino, a Republican, said in a provided news release. “My education, professional training and community involvement have uniquely prepared me to join Dr. Brett Weddell as an at-large member of the Goshen City Council.
“A good friend once told me that God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason ... so we can listen more and talk less,” he added. “As a member of the City Council, I plan to listen to constituents, fight for fiscal responsibility and work with our Mayor, fellow Council Members and staff to support our police department, deal with increased traffic issues and protect the quality of life that makes Goshen so great.”
In his release, Merino provided a number of examples of his background and involvement helping others in the Goshen community. They included:
Educational Qualifications
• Merino graduated college with honors from Stanford University before going on to graduate from Notre Dame Law School. He has a certification from the ISBA Business School for Lawyers Program at Butler and is currently a student in the Goshen College Collaborative MBA Program.
Professional Experience and Community Involvement
• While on the Goshen School Board, Merino said he listened to constituents, worked with the team to negotiate teacher contracts that resulted in the highest starting wage in Goshen history and supported the superintendent’s efforts to strengthen technical skills programs and academics for college-bound students.
• While on the Goshen Board of Zoning Appeals, Merino listened to businesses and residents that wanted to make improvements to their properties and bring new businesses to Goshen. He said he went out to every single project to physically see if it would benefit or harm our community, according to the release.
• As a member of the Mayor’s Latino Advisory Committee, Merino has listened to community concerns and worked with the mayor to address complicated situations that have arisen. By working with the mayor, prosecuting attorney and other community leaders, Merino has reviewed policies that have allowed Goshen police officers to continue doing their job of keeping the community safe while complying with state and federal law.
• While on the Downtown Goshen Economic Improvement District Board, Merino said he listened to and worked with other downtown Goshen businesses and property owners to protect the district’s historic nature and to support business activity downtown.
• Merino currently serves on the Board of Goshen College where he said he listens to and learns from alums, administrators, staff and students as they continue building a top-notch educational environment that provides economic vibrancy and support for the healthcare industry and natural environment of our community.
“Merino is humbled and honored to serve on the Board of his church, College Mennonite Church,” the release adds. “His family has called CMC their church home since coming to Goshen years ago because the congregation is committed to serving their neighbors, listening to perspectives different than their own and living the Bible — not just talking about it.”
Council Goals
When speaking to his goals should he be elected to the council, Merino highlighted the following:
• To leave the community better than he found it.
• To work toward better understanding of one other.
• To protect the community’s seniors and respect that they are on a limited budget.
“I would like for my children, and all the children of our community, to feel that Goshen is a great place to call home,” he added. “More than anything else, I am trained to solve problems. I would not mind listening to yours and together I think we can come up with solutions.”