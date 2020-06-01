GOSHEN — The Goshen Arts Council will soon have a new guiding hand following action by the Goshen Board of Public Works and Safety Monday afternoon.
During the meeting, board members voted in favor of hiring local communication and advertising agency Eyedart Creative Studio to serve as a replacement for the city’s former creative arts coordinator, Amy Worsham.
Hired by the city in 2017 to serve as the point person for the Goshen Arts Council, Worsham’s position was paid via a three-year, $50,000 per year Live/Work/Play capacity grant awarded to the city by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County and the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau back in early 2016.
Year one of the grant was pledged to the fundraising campaign for the ongoing rehabilitation of the historic Goshen Theater, while year’s two and three of the grant — 2017 and 2018 — went toward funding Worsham's position and associated initiatives.
However, according to Mark Brinson, community development director for the city, Worsham’s position was eliminated when the position’s grant funding ran out, and the city is now seeking a replacement to serve in her former roll as guiding hand to the Goshen Arts Council.
“This is a proposal from Eyedart Creative Studio to provide a number of different support services to the Goshen Arts Council. And basically what we’ve asked them to do is take over the work that was originally done by a part-time arts coordinator for a two-year period,” Brinson said in presenting the request Monday. “That grant funding ended, and so we’ve had a little bit of a gap here, and we’re trying to continue the work that we started in 2016, and focus on ways to promote the arts to the local community — the people who live here — and also use it as a tool to promote Goshen as a city that does embrace arts as a way to attract quality of life.”
Brinson noted that the current plan is to hire Eyedart for a seven-month period, from June 1 through Dec. 31, at a cost of $17,500, with the potential for an additional $5,000 for fees for social media advertising and other related services, for a total not-to-exceed cost of $22,500.
“They will provide the manpower, basically, to do certain projects. For example, they are going to be producing a couple videos on the arts in Goshen, they are going to be convening a monthly meeting with all the artists, and they’re going to be maintaining the website that we created during the first phase, where we have a directory of all the artists in Goshen and the surrounding area,” Brinson said of the general scope of the contract. “So, all those things, plus doing the social media accounts, and maintaining the stories that are going out, and in fact doing weekly stories about individual artists through social media. So, they’ll be doing all those things.”
According to Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman, who also serves as a member of the board, funding for the contract has already been budgeted for this year, and will be taken out of one of the city’s Economic Development Income Tax fund lines.
“And with everything going on with COVID-19 and our economy, too, I think that this contract will also hopefully help boost sales for our local artists if we continue to move forward with this project as we’ve started,” Stutsman added of the plan. “So, we definitely see this as an advantageous reason to keep moving forward.”
The remainder of the board agreed, and a motion to move forward with the Eyedart contract was approved unanimously.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, board members:
• Accepted bids for the upcoming East Goshen Water Main Replacement project. Submitting bids were: TGB Unlimited with a total bid of $1,296,000; C&E Excavating with a total bid of $1,951,000; Selge Construction with a total bid of $766,029; and HRP Construction with a total bid of $1,089,000. The bids will now be forwarded on to the city legal and utilities departments for review and a recommendation.
• Authorized the Goshen Engineering Department to begin advertising for bids for the upcoming North Main Street Improvements project. The project includes removing and replacing the existing sanitary sewer south to the railroad crossing, placing trenchless pipe lining in the existing sewer pipe under the railroad crossing, separating storm sewer from sanitary sewer between Pike Street and Rock Run Creek, constructing new storm sewer with storm water quality filtration structure north of the railroad crossing, removing existing aerial sewer pipe crossing over Rock Run Creek, and constructing new storm sewer outfall to Rock Run Creek. Bids for the project will be due back to the board on June 29.
• Approved a request by Niblock Construction to close River Race Drive from Jefferson Street to Washington Street from June 2 through Aug. 30 as part of the upcoming River Race Drive extension project.
• Approved a request by the Goshen Water & Sewer Department to temporarily close Plymouth Avenue between Seventh and South Eighth streets, as well as Seventh Street between Plymouth Avenue and Jackson Street, to allow for the relocation of a fire hydrant located at the intersection of Plymouth Avenue and Seventh Street. The closure will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday and reopen Thursday, weather permitting.
