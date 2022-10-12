ELKHART — The Midwest Museum of American Art has announced the winner of the Jack & Karen Cittadine Best of Show for the 44th Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition. The award was given to Randy Horst, of Goshen, for his mixed media drawing “Mrs. Lots Attention” and will be included in the museum’s permanent collection.
The Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition is a major survey of current trends by artists from 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. This year 200 artists submitted 345 works in all media for the judges’ consideration. The exhibition features 144 works of art by 115 of those artists. It was juried by Nick Antonakis, Chair & Professor of Visual Art at Grand Rapids Community College; and Shaun Dingwerth, Executive Director at the Richmond Art Museum.
The exhibition was underwritten by the Elkhart County Conventions & Visitors Bureau with additional support provided by James Rieckhoff, Wes Mark, and Mary Harder. Awards presented to artists this year totaled over $27,000 making the Elkhart Juried Regional the largest cash awards show in Michiana.
The exhibit marks over 40 years of providing artists in northern Indiana and southern Michigan an opportunity to show their work and compete for cash awards. Since 1979, the museum has provided over $750,000 in award monies to regional artists. This exhibition, as those in the past, provides an exciting survey of the most current art being produced throughout the Michiana region.
The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of American Art through Dec. 23.