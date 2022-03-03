SOUTH BEND — For the Love of Art Fair will be at the South Bend Century Center on Saturday, March 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 6 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curator Shireen Cline shares her passion for art and putting together events to display the talents in the community.
“Well, it truly is for the love of art fair. I am very passionate about the art, and I was already producing other shows in the South Bend, Elkhart area,” Cline said. “It was all about providing my community original art and original music.”
She shared that there will be something for everyone at this fine art fair.
“There is functional art and then there is decorative art and wearable art,” Cline said.
She has traveled around the Midwest to gather artists for this event. This includes several artists from Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri and Arkansas as well as local artists that will be making the trip to South Bend for this event.
“A lot of them (the artists) have been with me for the past eight years,” Cline said. “I attend a lot of shows and I recruit. I am always looking for new talent. I am excited about the fact that I have a whole group of Kentucky artists coming down.”
One artist is Goshen resident and owner of Edible Michiana magazine, Trevor Daugherty.
“I have spent the last decade in online publishing … I left that January of 2021 and started pursuing this (ceramics) full time alongside the magazine,” he said.
Daugherty will be displaying and selling several pieces he created in his home studio.
“We have had the studio since July of 2019,” he said. “I have had about a year and a half of production pottery.”
Daugherty will have the ceramic piece that he is the proudest of creating on display and for sale at the art fair. The piece is called a moon jar.
“It was a culmination of a lot of work on my part to build some skills. It’s kind of a tricky piece to make … I do feel like it’s a culmination of my own patience and determination to get better as an artist,” he said.
Despite not having studied ceramics in school apart from a few art classes, he said that his talent has come from hard work and dedication to the craft.
“I first got into pottery when I was in high school ... I took some classes at the college and then took a break. I got married, started a family, but it was something I always wanted to do,” Daugherty said. “The pandemic pushed that along a little bit … It was time for me to move on from what I was doing and pursue my own passions.”
He expressed that the art show is a perfect place to display his work and looks forward to meeting and interacting with members of the community.
“It is different in that it is a fine art show as opposed to something that is craftier … this is a little higher-end,” Daugherty said. “There is not a lot of shows this time of year, so I am excited to be out and get in front of people and get some feedback.”
Tickets will be available at the door. Children 12 and younger will get into the event free and adult tickets are sold for $10. All tickets sold are for both days. For more information on For the Love of Art Fair, visit fortheloveofartfair.com or call Shireen Cline at 269-625-1638. In addition, for more information on Trevor Daugherty and his work, visit trevorclayworks.com.
