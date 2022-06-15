GOSHEN — With many still without electric power to their homes as of Wednesday, many residents are finding ways to beat the heat.
“We are trying to spend a lot of time in the water and the kids are eating a lot of popsicles,” said Goshen resident Jacinda Metz. “We got our power back yesterday morning. We’re not too bad off. If we get too hot we can go in the air-conditioning.”
Local waterways are providing a refuge.
“I wanted to put my kids in the water,” said Ligonier resident Janell Mast. “Syracuse Beach is perfect. I love that they have the park with the beach, they have the shade with the trees, and the restrooms. We come here every year.
"We have a boat, last night we came out and swam at the sandbar on Lake Wawasee," she said. "We do boating activities or my oldest plays basketball. We’re inside in the air-conditioning. I love being outside with the kids. Ligonier has a really awesome splash pad as well. We go there a lot. Fortunately, we weren’t one of them who lost our power.”
POWER OUTAGES
According to NIPSCO's website, the majority of 32,000 customers who sustained power outages as a result of Monday's storms were in Goshen.
"We understand a multiple day outage at any time is frustrating, and with these hot temperatures, especially so," a statement on NIPSCO's website stated. "Thank you for your continued patience as all available NIPSCO crews, and additional contractor support, continue to make progress on repairing the significant damage left by Monday’s severe storm."
WEATHER PATTERN
Meteorologist Hannah Carpenter of the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana said Wednesday that the area can expect a slight cool down Friday and over the weekend, but temperatures are expected to climb again.
"We're talking low to mid-80s Friday, Saturday upper 70s to around 80 and Sunday in the low 80s," Carpenter said. "After that, for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, we're looking to be back in the 90s."
Other than a slight risk of severe weather which was expected Wednesday evening, dry weather is expected across the region until at least the middle of next week. In preparation for the next heat wave, Carpenter advises area residents to find shade if outdoors, stay hydrated and keep outdoor activities to a minimum.
"Obviously do not keep children or pets unattended in vehicles, because they can heat up very quickly in this kind of weather," Carpenter added.
GENERATOR SALES
Although they don't sell generators, John Hall's True Value Hardware in downtown Goshen has seen increased sales of supplies related to generators since Tuesday, such as extension cords, wires, twist lock plugs and others.
"This week has been a big rush," a store salesperson said, adding that the increase has definitely been related to the storm.
John Meitz is one of the general managers of the Goshen Menards store.
"I would say that yesterday I sold every generator I had in the store," Meitz said Wednesday afternoon.
Meitz added that while there was a small uptick in sales for certain equipment related to the storm cleanup, such as chainsaws, but the main increase has been in sales of generators. He also said that as of 3:48 p.m. he was waiting on an emergency shipment of generators to sell.