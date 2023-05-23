GOSHEN — There may have been river overflow at Rogers and Shanklin parks in recent months, but that doesn't mean a drought can't happen sometime soon in Goshen and across the Hoosier state.
Kyle Brown, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said Tuesday that rainfall, as measured in South Bend, is 1.18 inches below normal so far for May.
"That deficit is only going to grow and get worse," Brown said, especially when the lack of rainfall expected until at least this weekend is factored in.
Brown said that although things may look green in the area, the recent standing water in fields and soil moisture is now gone. He also mentioned that there are five different categories of drought according to the U.S. Drought Monitor: abnormally dry, moderate drought, severe drought, extreme drought and exceptional drought.
"It's a progressive change, made week to week by the U.S. Drought Monitor," Brown said of the process, which involves a team of experts at the University of Nebraska which meets weekly to discuss drought conditions. "Last time we had a severe or extreme drought (locally) was in 2012. That was a very hot, dry summer."
Goshen Stormwater Coordinator Jason Kauffman noted that that El Niño conditions are possible this year and could also factor into any potential drought situation.
"I will say that as conditions remain dry, I am concerned about the ability of vegetation to grow in non-irrigated areas on both construction projects and agricultural fields," Kauffman noted.
Kauffman said that the city of Goshen is currently working to stabilize several city-owned projects with new vegetation, and without ample precipitation, the vegetation will not grow as well as desired.
"If vegetation does not come in very well then the city and our contractors will have to do more work to ensure stormwater runoff is not impacted by sediment pollution," he said. "This same concern exists for any public and private construction project throughout Elkhart County and our region where vegetation is trying to be established."
If dry conditions persist and turn into a drought, then residents will be faced with deciding if they want to irrigate their grass lawns, which will make use of public water resources or private wells, Kauffman added.
"Another concern, if a drought develops, is how long the drought conditions last before a decent rain," he said. "As soils dry out they become less and less absorbent to the next rain event, which can lead to an increase in the amount of stormwater that runs off of a vegetated area until the soil becomes wet enough to allow stormwater to soak into the soil."
To learn more about the U.S. Drought Monitor, visit them at droughtmonitor.unl.edu. To learn more about drought issues specific to Indiana, visit www.in.gov/drought.