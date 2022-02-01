Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.