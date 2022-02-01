GOSHEN — Snow plows and trucks that disperse road treatment were prepped Tuesday in anticipation of 10 to 15 inches of snow falling Wednesday and Thursday.
By early Tuesday afternoon, Goshen street crews had finished prepping their vehicles for the weather system. Elkhart County road crews had also finished making preparations, having begun Monday.
“A prolonged weather event of 36 to 48 hours” has arrived at the Goshen area, according to the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana.
NWS meteorologist Mark Frazier said that the rain, which began moving into the Lake Michigan and northern Indiana Tuesday, was expected to switch to a rain and snow mix, then to snow.
“We expect that snow to continue through the day Wednesday,” Frazier said by telephone.
After a break Wednesday evening, Frazier said the area can expect additional snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning, when it was expected to taper off. A total of 10 to 15 inches of snow is expected across the Michiana region.
As far as driving, Frazier advised area residents to only go out driving if necessary, and to allow for extra driving time to factor in for weather conditions.
“We’re looking at some strong northeast winds Thursday, and that would lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities, and that can create challenges in driving,” Frazier said.
Goshen Community Schools spokesperson Megan Eichorn said Tuesday that Wednesday will be an e-learning day for students, but no decision had been made yet about Thursday or beyond.
“The city has asked us to ask that residents keep their sidewalks shoveled and clear,” Eichorn added.
Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman posted on the city’s Facebook page: “Please be prepared for a heavy snow event. We need all the help we can get to reach out to those who may need help.
“If you are aware of anyone who is without shelter we can connect and help get them to a safe place anytime of the day — call the Police Department at 533-4151 for a check-in or to help with transportation to a warm shelter.
“If you have elderly neighbors please be sure to check in on them from time to time to see if they need any help. If you have children please do not let them play in the snow piles left by the Street Department crews, we never know when they will return to push the snow further or start on removal.”
The posting also added several suggestions to help street crews during this weather event.
1. Whenever possible do not park on the road. This will not only allow the Street Department to more fully clear the streets and parking areas, but it will also help people keep their vehicles from being blocked in by snow.
2. When shoveling or snow blowing driveways and sidewalks, do not throw the snow into the street.
3. During a long snow event such as this, the Street Department crew will need several passes to clear streets. City officials ask that people be courteous and give extra room to the plow drivers as visibility can be low during a snow storm.
4. The Street Department will focus first on the main arterial roads, while attempting to open secondary roads (neighborhoods), alleys are after roads are open and parking areas (mainly downtown) are last to be plowed. For those who cannot get out because their road hasn’t been plowed and there is an emergency, call 911. The appropriate people and plows will be dispatched.
5. Do not allow kids to play in the piles of snow left by the street department. It is not known when a plow truck will be back to further push the snow or loaders will arrive to remove the snow.
“If this event happens as forecasted it may take our entire Street Department, Parks Department and some utility crews two days to get everything opened and cleared,” the post reads. “Final clean up would be expected to happen on Friday, Feb. 4. Piles of snow would not be removed until starting of the following week.”
City officials also ask that people clear their sidewalks. The city will be handling safe routes to school and other identified paths.
Those who live near a fire hydrant are asked to help the Fire Department by clearing the snow from around the hydrant.
For weather updates, visit www.weather.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.