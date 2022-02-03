GOSHEN — While the bulk of the snow is over, the Goshen area can soon expect another blast of Arctic air.
Hannah Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana, said Thursday morning that 9 inches of snowfall was reported about four miles north of Goshen, and another of the same amount about four miles south of Elkhart.
Carpenter said that the winter storm warning was still set to last until 7 p.m. Thursday.
“In the Goshen area we’re not really expecting much accumulation, generally an inch of less,” Carpenter said of Thursday’s forecast, adding that that snow is expected to be lighter and fluffier in nature.
The larger story, she said, is the cold temps and wind chills on the way, and a low temperature of 2 to 3 degrees expected Thursday.
“That will be accompanied by wind chills of -10 to -12 degrees,” she said, adding that this will likely lead to blowing and drifting snow. “We’re expecting a high of around 17 (Friday).”
According to Northern Indiana Public Service Co.’s website, as of late Wednesday night 3,407 outages were reported, 3,049 of which were in Goshen. Those numbers were down to two for Goshen, and 345 overall, as of noon Thursday.
“All available crews are responding to assess damages and make the necessary repairs as safely as quickly as possible, while contending with the continued heavy snowfall, hazardous road conditions and winds gusts of up to 30 mph,” according to a post on NIPSCO’s Facebook page.
Also, for those planning on checking out horses during the Shipshewana Trading Place Auction Team’s horse sale Friday, that has been canceled, according to a news release.
“Our normal schedule will resume next week,” the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.