Spring is a rush.
There is no way around that. We all feel it, in different ways. It’s the same for the natural world as well. Leaves and flowers have to be created and fertilized; offspring have to be tended and reared and released; food has to be accessed and made use of. The busyness we humans feel is in concert with the pace faced by the natural world, though hopefully not quite so survival-oriented.
In the midst of this spring busyness we celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day, usually within a week of each other. There is certainly something appropriate about the timing for we who live in the northern hemisphere – the excitement and exuberance of new life. I think its important to find some ways to pause in the midst of this wild moment and notice what is going on around us: there are just so many incredible changes that are happening in our yards and neighborhoods, each one of them a tiny miracle of temperature and water and chemical transformation.
Our Arbor Day Celebration Friday at the County Courthouse, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., is an opportunity to pay a bit of attention to some of the transformations of the season. There will be plenty to explore directly and indirectly related to trees. There will be art and music and food. And there will be lots of trees.
We will have tree seedlings to give away: Sweet Gum, Pecan, and Silky Dogwood. The Goshen High School Youth Caucus will also be raffling off 18 older trees. This will be a fundraiser for Trees For Goshen, a local non-profit organization which helps Goshen residents plant trees on their properties.
There are 11 different species of trees in the raffle, and participants can choose which kind of tree they are purchasing a ticket for. Three of these species will be smaller than four feet tall this spring, and tickets will be sold for $10 per tree; the remaining species will be 4-6 feet tall, and tickets will be sold for $15 per tree.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Arbor Day event, and ahead of Arbor Day by inquiring at environmental@goshencity.com.
