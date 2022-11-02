GOSHEN — Goshen Community Schools approved a major change in the pay schedule for its teachers on Monday. The pay will, as usual be retroactive for the 2022-2023 school year.
The change features an increase of as much as 8% for most educators, but moreover, it reinstitutes the traditional salary schedule the district had prior to 2012.
“Really now what we’ve done is made a traditional salary schedule again,” said co-president for the Goshen Education Association Melissa Mitchell. “It gives you hope in the further that if I teach here for 10 years, I’ll be making this much. Teachers really had no idea if there would be a future for them.”
Legislature changes at the state level have an impact on how teachers can be paid, and it changes almost yearly, Mitchell said.
“It was a perfect storm of a whole bunch of legislation happening at once,” she said.”
After 2011, years of experience mattered a lot less, so tenure wasn’t much of a determining factor, but free government-assistance programs by families within the district were.
“Since our families are choosing not to apply, it impacts our complexity index,” Mitchell explained, with children who qualify for free/reduced lunch but not having state assistance in some cases impacting part of the potential for earned income for teachers at the district.
“We had several years where we didn't have a whole lot of raises,” Mitchell said. “It was hard for teachers to follow where they were going to be at and it was hard for new teachers to see where they’d be at.”
More than the legislature, state-assistance or tenure, in some cases with the old system, teacher’s graduating year from their master’s program also had an impact.
“Some years their raise might be $300 for a master's and other years it might be $1,000," Mitchell said. "This will make it more standard so you will know when you go in.”
Thanks to increased flexibility since 2011’s changes, boards in the southern portion of the state began making changes, followed by boards in the northern portion of the state.
“We definitely still are falling behind our neighbors for average teacher pay," Mitchell said, "and have further that we need to go in order to retain talent in teaching, especially being a border area. It’s easy to jump into other states to teach.”
Other highlights of the new teacher pay contract include a total of more than $2 million dedicated to raise teacher salaries, starting pay of $43,000 (bachelor’s) or $44,575 (master’s) with top pay of over $75,000; and a stipend for GHS Early College teachers.
Teachers who served on the GEA negotiations team included GJHS Science teacher Paola Miller Zook, GHS Science teacher Matt Katzer, GHS Math teacher Todd Kirkton, GHS Math teacher Hank Moore, and ECSEC Psychologist Jeff Wertz. The team was led by GEA co-presidents, West Goshen EL teacher Melissa Mitchell, and GHS master teacher Jen Yoder. GCS Superintendent Steven Hope thanked Mitchell at the Monday meeting, saying, “Her leadership throughout this process was greatly appreciated.”
According to Hope, “The school board and the GCS administration have long had a goal to move GCS teachers to a traditional pay scale. Thanks to GEA, we were able to achieve this goal, and by doing so, we have created a pay scale that will be attractive for new teachers and respectful of experienced teachers. We believe this contract will go a long way in attracting and retaining great teachers with GCS. Goshen teachers are among the best teachers in the country, and we now have a pay scale that honors them.”
The full 2022-23 GCS contract may be found here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1esPH6HPSurVcedWCT0RLoQhXSZeJ3x9w/view