GOSHEN — Plans for the construction of a large apartment complex in the 600 block of East Douglas Street took another step forward Tuesday during a meeting of the Goshen Plan Commission.
At the meeting, commission members voted narrowly to give their nod of approval to requests by the Goshen Department of Redevelopment, AP Development LLC and Jones Petrie Refinski for a rezoning from Industrial M-1 to Residential R-3 and a PUD preliminary site plan needed in order for the proposed apartment complex project to move forward.
The property in question is located at 620 E. Douglas St., which is also known as the former Western Rubber Inc. manufacturing site. The property includes approximately 355 feet of frontage on Douglas Street and Plymouth Avenue, approximately 478 feet of frontage on 10th Street, and contains approximately 3.93 acres.
Central to the plan is construction of approximately 136 market-rate and entry-level apartment units divided among five buildings, as well as approximately 5,150 square feet of commercial/institutional space, a portion of which has been proposed for use as a coffee shop.
Total investment for the project has been projected at about $31 million.
“The R-3 District is the only zoning district that permits residential apartment development, and the PUD is proposed to approve the mixed use and address developmental requirements,” Rhonda Yoder, planning and zoning administrator for the city, said of the need for the two requests. “PUD preliminary site plans require review as a public hearing at plan commission, with final approval by council. A PUD is intended to streamline the review process and provide flexibility based on specific site conditions.”
According to Yoder, the project’s 5,150 square feet of commercial space is proposed within the complex’s south building, which is proposed as a four-story building with 20,220 square feet on each floor. The commercial space would be approximately 25% of one floor, and a very small percentage of the total building and total development.
“The R-3 District requires 2,000 square feet of lot area per dwelling unit, with gross density not exceeding 20 units per acre,” Yoder added of the project’s density. “The site has approximately 3.93 acres which would allow 78 units. Up to 136 unit are proposed, in four, three-story buildings and one, four-story building, with approximately 1,250 square feet of lot area provided per unit. The proposed density is not inconsistent with the development that exists within the Ninth Street corridor, which maximizes use of site area.”
Speaking to the proposed parking, Yoder noted that for multi-unit residential uses, parking is based on the number of bedrooms.
“The proposed development would have 27 studio units — requiring one space each — and 109 one- and two-bedroom units — requiring 1.5 spaces each — for a total of 191 required parking spaces,” Yoder said. “If the 64 one-bedroom units were calculated at one space per unit, the total number of required residential spaces would be 159. The total number of required spaces would then be 172, with 174 spaces provided.”
Other developmental items contained within the PUD preliminary site plan request included:
• A 10-foot building setback along Plymouth Avenue where 30 feet is required;
• A 5-foot building/parking/aisle setback along 10th Street where 25 feet is required;
• A 5-foot parking/aisle setback along Douglas Street where 25 feet is required;
• A 0-foot patio setback for Building A;
• One four-story building where three stories are permitted;
• One building approximately 325 feet in length where 200 feet maximum is permitted;
• Parking stall depth of 18 feet where 20 feet is required;
• Screening along 10th Street and a portion of Plymouth Avenue, adjacent to residential land use;
• Five freestanding signs where three are permitted; and
• Signs for the retail space.
“PUD preliminary site plan approval is a conceptual site plan approval,” Yoder said of the process. “PUD final site plan review, including landscaping and lighting plans, will be required, which is submitted as part of the city’s administrative site plan review process, Technical Review, and may be reviewed by staff, on behalf of the plan commission.”
At the conclusion of her presentation, Yoder noted that her recommendation was for the commission forward the rezoning and PUD preliminary site plan requests on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
Prior to Tuesday’s vote, several residents from the neighborhood came forward to share concerns regarding the project, with one of the most prominent being concerns about inadequate parking in the neighborhood, and how that might be adversely impacted by the addition of a large new apartment complex.
Other issues raised included concerns about increased traffic in the area should the development be approved, proximity to noisy railroad tracks and factories, concerns about how stormwater will be handled, potential impacts to the nearby Gleason Industrial Products facility, and just general concern that the site is note the right location for such a project.
Among those to speak out in opposition to the project was Hollie Rieth, 822 S. 10th St., Goshen.
“This is directly across the street from my house,” Rieth said of the project. “Your driveways are going to be aimed right at our neighborhood. There are eight houses in that block that are right across from this. This is going to be a nightmare for the residents. This sounds more to me like the greed of Goshen, instead of the good of Goshen.”
In contrast to those who spoke out with concerns Tuesday, there were also those in the audience who spoke out in support of the project. Among them was Nathan Osborne, 1111 S. Eighth St., Goshen.
“I’m really impressed with the Ninth Street Corridor Vision plan that I’ve seen that’s been in the works for over 10 years, and this development seems right in line with that plan,” Osborne said. “We need more housing in the neighborhood, and I just want to voice as a nearby neighbor that I’m excited, I’m thrilled by the idea of this type of development, and I offer my support.”
DEVELOPER RESPONSE
Once members of the public had been given a chance to speak, the commission offered developer Jon Anderson, owner of AP Development LLC, a chance to address the various comments, questions and concerns that had been raised.
“They’re all issues we’re aware of, and we’ve dealt with, so I’ll just knock them off quickly, one by one,” Anderson said. “We know it’s next to a railroad. We live in Indiana. I grew up two houses from a railroad. Everything is close to a railroad in Indiana. The Quiet Zone is coming. We have had extensive conversations with the city about that. There is one crossing left that will be taken care of, and then there will be no whistles coming through here. We designed the buildings with the railroad in mind, so the end of the buildings are at the railroad. There aren’t any windows open, nothing like that.
“The same thing with Gleason — we have no intention of invading Gleason,” he added of the nearby factory. “We are developing a piece of property that we have agreed to acquire from the city. We have designed our project with Gleason in mind so that, again, we can be good neighbors. We hope that some of their employees live in our apartments. It makes perfect sense.”
Anderson also took a moment to respond to the concerns surrounding parking, noting that he feels the number of parking spaces planned for the site will be adequate for the site’s needs.
“I know parking continues to be a topic,” Anderson said. “Again, we’ve done our homework. We are trying to build a project here that is environmentally sustainable as well as meets all of the other needs, and building 250 parking spaces for this project is not environmentally responsible. We want to build the number of parking spaces we need to build. So, we’re comfortable with the parking.”
Also addressed were the concerns that the site is a brownfield, which Anderson said was actually one of the things that attracted him to the site.
According to Yoder, the former Western Rubber property was acquired by the city in 2008, demolition of the facility began in 2009, and environmental remediation activities occurred in 2012-13. A No Further Action Determination was then issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management on April 1, 2014, for closure of the environmental remediation, and an Environmental Restrictive Covenant was recorded Jan. 16, 2019.
“Yes, it is a brownfield, which is one of the things we like about it,” Anderson said of the site. “It’s hard to redevelop brownfields, and that’s why a lot of developers don’t do it. It has been approved by IDEM, it has an Environmental Restrictive Covenant to commercial standards, and it’s a small leap from commercial to residential, and we’re already working with the city, we’ll work with IDEM to get that amendment so that we have that residential amendment before we start construction.”
A NARROW APPROVAL
When the discussion finally came back around to the commission, some on the commission noted that while they felt the overall project was a good one, the scope and density of the development was just too large for the proposed site.
“My opinion — and I’m going to be just straight up about it — is, this project is too big for that property,” said commission member Doug Nisley. “The parking’s not there, the stormwater’s not there, the neighborhood is going to be interrupted by it. It’s a good project, I like the project, but it’s just not the right place to put it.”
Others, however, felt that the benefits of adding new housing downtown, particularly given the extreme housing shortage currently facing the city, is worth some of the potential inconveniences that such a new development might bring to the surrounding neighborhood.
“I’m probably, out of the folks here, the closest to the site — I live right south of Plymouth on Eighth Street,” said commission member Richard Worsham. “So, I do deal with Plymouth traffic, and I know this is anecdotal, and we have other experiences, but I just have never found it to be a big deal.
“And as far as parking goes, there’s more parking than if you lived in a lot of other larger cities,” he added. “So, I have issues with it, but those issues have nothing to do with parking, because I think that parking is something that we need to get past if we’re going to provide enough housing that’s close to our downtown.”
In the end, a slim majority of the commission’s members came down on the side of moving the project forward, and a motion was passed in a vote of 5-4 in favor to forward the request on to the Goshen City Council with a favorable recommendation.
Voting for the motion were commission members Josh Corwin, Jim Wellington, Aracelia Manriquez, Caleb Morris and Worsham.
Voting against the motion were commission members Tom Holtzinger, Rolando Ortiz, Hesston Lauver and Nisley.