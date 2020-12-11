GOSHEN — Mayor Jeremy Stutsman announced Friday the city has received Spotlight Community recognition from the Indiana Arts Commission.
Goshen is one of only four cities in the state selected for the program this year. The designation comes with an invitation to apply for the state Cultural District Designation, a title held by only 10 Indiana communities, according to a news release from city officials.
“We’re so honored to be recognized by the State for this prestigious designation. Our creative community is one of the things that makes Goshen so special,” Stutsman said. “It’s a tribute to the artists, performers, and creatives who have made Goshen their home and who contribute their talent and energy to arts and culture in our city.”
Goshen’s first citywide Arts Council, which was established in 2016, works to champion Goshen’s distinctive creative culture, the news release stated.
“Even when you have something successful, you have to work to remind people it’s there,” Stutsman said. “Our arts culture is already strong, but it can always be better. We recognize the value of these assets and want to support their continued growth.”
The team assembled to submit the Cultural District Designation application includes Mark Brinson, director of community development; Sharon Hernandez, communications coordinator; Becky Hutsell, redevelopment project manager; Kevin Koch, master tailor at Koch House of Design; and Adrienne Nesbitt, the Goshen Arts Council program director. Team members are in the process of gathering information to include in the spring submission.
