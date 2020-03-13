Goshen Community Schools and Concord Community Schools will remain open while keeping eyes on developments involving COVID-19.
Their decisions came as other school systems locally, such as West Noble and Wawasee, announced closure and e-learning day plans as a way to prevent the virus’ spread among large groups of people.
Goshen Community Schools posted to Facebook Friday, “We are currently OPEN.”
However, while following guidance from the Elkhart County Health Department, the Goshen High School musical “Big Fish” has been postponed, along with other activities. Spring Break student trips have been canceled, while field trips and extracurricular activities within Elkhart County are allowed, the post states.
If school leaders decide to close schools, the post states a combination of e-learning and waiver days will be implemented.
Concord Community Schools is following a similar procedure based on a decision reached by school leaders at noon Friday, according to an announcement.
“To be clear, we do not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our schools,” Concord Interim Superintendent Denise Seger stated. “We are following the provisions of Elkhart County Health Department officials to maintain a mindset that allows us to continue to operate ‘as always’ and to endure that the educational needs of students are met without interruption.”
Though school will remain in session, Concord has postponed or canceled all school-sponsored events involving groups of more than 250 people. That includes fundraisers, theatrical performances and sporting events, the statement shows. Athletic practices, however, will continue.
School leaders will also evaluate the situation over the next few days. A steering committee has met to discuss maintenance and cleaning needs and is looking at plans for e-learning days if necessary, the statement shows.
“We understand that a last-minute call may be necessary to inform you of a closure. If that happens, we will communicate that information in the same way as a delay or closure due to inclement weather,” Seger stated.
No new announcements for Elkhart Community Schools were found on the system’s website or Facebook page.
