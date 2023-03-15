GOSHEN — Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine has joined a national effort to recognize how sleep affects health and well-being during Sleep Awareness Week, which is this week.
“Getting enough sleep is as important to your health as exercise, stress management and eating well,” said Dr. Sultan Niazi, medical director at Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine and Goshen Sleep Disorders Center. “There’s a strong connection between poor sleep and cardiovascular problems, like high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol and clogged arteries.”
Sleep Awareness Week coincides with the start of daylight saving time, according to information provided by Goshen Health. That lost hour of sleep can cause disruptions in how you think, make decisions and stay on task. In fact, the week after a time change is linked to increases in traffic accidents, workplace errors and hospital admissions.
Risk of heart attack and stroke increases when we spring forward each year. Less exposure to morning light affects the body’s natural rhythms and can contribute to heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes.
Here are tips to set a healthy sleep routine.
• Make sleep a priority. Set aside at least seven hours for a good night’s sleep. Keep a consistent bedtime and wake time, even on weekends.
• Limit screen time. Give the brain a break by shutting down phones, TV, computers, tablets and other digital devices at least an hour before bedtime.
• Avoid alcohol and caffeine. Keep natural sleep rhythms in sync and feel more rested in the morning by limiting alcohol consumption. Say good night to restless sleep by skipping caffeinated beverages in the afternoon.
• Create a sleep zone. Move phones and chargers outside the room. Encourage animal companions to sleep in their own bed.
• Set up a sleep space. Keep the sleeping area dark, quiet, clean and cool to get restful sleep.
Sleep disorders and allergies can affect anyone at any age. Talk with your primary care provider about your sleep concerns.
Goshen Physicians Sleep & Allergy Medicine offers treatment for common sleep disorders, such as insomnia, sleep apnea and narcolepsy. For more information, visit GoshenSleepandAllergy.com.