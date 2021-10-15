GOSHEN — The 2021 Ginny Nichols Memorial 4-H Fair Golf Outing, hosted Sept. 1 at Maplecrest Country Club, raised $28,100 in donations for Elkhart County 4-H.
According to Jeremy D’Angelo, marketing and sponsorship coordinator for the Elkhart County 4-H Fair, the event was considered a success with 60 teams, comprising of 240 golfers, participating in the event.
Mark Kritzman, fundraising committee chair, and his wife, Diane Kritzman, have spearheaded this event for several years, D’Angelo explained.
“We were blessed to have Maplecrest Country Club and their amazing staff host the annual Ginny Nichols Memorial Golf Tournament again this year,” Mark said. “Justin and Carl couldn’t have scheduled better weather, sunny and 75 degrees. It was so nice that many participants did not want to leave.
“Once again, we are humbled to be a part of such a loving, caring and generous community,” he added. “Their support for Elkhart County 4-H continues to be such a blessing. We cannot thank them enough.”
The fundraiser is coordinated by members of the fair, a non-profit organization, with proceeds donated to Elkhart County 4-H Club Corp. The final check was presented at the October fair board meeting.
The funds will be used to assist in supporting 4-H members to participate in 4-H Camp, fund scholarships for senior 4-H members and create new SPARK Club experiences for new 4-H members, including Animal Science Day Camp and the Elkhart Parks and Rec Spark Club.
“On behalf of the 4-H program we are thankful for those who participated in the 4-H Fair Golf Outing to raise funds for the Elkhart County 4-H program,” said Robert Kelly, director of Elkhart County 4-H Extension. “These funds allow us to provide educational opportunities to current and future 4-H members in the county.”
