ELKHART — Godfrey Marine, manufacturer of Godfrey pontoon boats and Hurricane deck boats, recently announced the expansion of its manufacturing facility in Elkhart.
Members of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce joined in the celebration Tuesday with ceremonial shovels to break ground.
The expanded manufacturing facility includes a 27,000-square-foot warehouse and an automation wing. The warehouse will enable 30% growth in production, while the automation wing creates space to add innovative technology for pontoon tube production, according to a provided news release.
Godfrey has invested $10 million into the expansion since 2020 and will add over 50 new positions over the next 18 months, the release notes.
“With demand for new boats at an all-time high, it is vital to increase capacity to meet the future needs of our customers and dealers,” said Ben Duke, president of Polaris Marine. “We are very excited to get these new facilities up and running, invest in our capabilities and grow our team, while benefitting the community. We are grateful to the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce for joining us and celebrating this momentous occasion.”
Godfrey Marine, a division of Polaris Industries, designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a full offering of pontoon, deck and sport boats throughout the U.S., Canada and Caribbean.
For more information on Godfrey, visit www.godfreypontoonboats.com.
For more information on Hurricane, visit www.hurricaneboats.com.