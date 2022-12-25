God became man.
It’s a phrase we as Christians understand yet might not fully appreciate. Yes, we know Jesus was born at Christmas and he was a baby in a manger. Yet we often want to remove the humanity from the incarnation. But Bethlehem shows us that Jesus is our friend not just our savior.
God became a fetus! Jesus knows what it is like to be human. He understands hard times, bad news, and physical pain. He knows what it means to be left out of the cool circle of friends. He watched his parents get judged on the city streets. He understands deadlines, doctor’s reports, and sibling struggles. He knows what it means to be rejected and ostracized and even hunted down by mobs.
Let’s go back 2,000 years ago to the birth of Jesus. John 1:3 tells us all things were made by and through him, and without him nothing was made. Every animal, rock, tree, star, cloud, and planet needs a tag on it that reads “made by Jesus!” Philippians 2 reminds us that The One who made everything, made himself nothing. Jesus made himself nothing so we could become something. He made himself small. He made himself dependent on lungs, larynx, and legs. The God who made everything had to learn to suck his thumb, tie his shoes, and write his name. The Creator of life was created in the womb of Mary.
Let’s not remove the humanity from the incarnation — holiness floating in amniotic fluid of Mary’s womb. Jesus got burped and had his diaper changed. Jesus is our Friend and our Savior. I could go on and on explaining this truth. Your soul was more important than his shed blood. Your eternal life was more important than his earthly life! Your place in heaven was more important than his place in heaven.
Micah 5:2 reminds us that Jesus will come when we least expect it and in a surprising way. By the way, that is still true today. When the odds seem stacked against us God does his best work in our lives. He may even show up in an unexpected way for you today.
Micah told us he was coming and where he would be born. We knew the place of his birth before we knew the date. Even doctors today can give you a pretty accurate day but never a place. Mary’s water broke in Bethlehem just like prophecy said it would, not on the donkey ride there from Nazareth. Jesus’ due date included a due place hundreds of years before Joseph and Mary were born. Only God could control the calendar like this! Imagine what he has on the calendar for you? He came at the right time and right place.
Jesus took on your face, in the hope you would see his. It boggles my mind the way Jesus chose to come to us. Even the choosing of his name. He could have been given a name that was unique to him. It was so common that in grade school there would have been two to three others named Jesus. Today it would be as common as Mike, Bob, or Steve. Jesus didn’t come to live over us, but to live with us and among us.
Not just God made us, or God thinks of us, or God above us, but God is with us! My heart doesn’t fully understand why Jesus wants to be with me. My mind can’t conceive why he would want me to be his child. There aren’t words to describe the gratitude I feel when I think that Jesus chose to enter our world and die the death I deserved and live the life I should have lived.
The King of kings and Lord of lords reduced himself to an embryo, the size of a grain of sand to be with us. I’m sure Mary didn’t know whether to nurse him or to worship him.
Jesus took on a common name, a common home, a common job. He came to us in a human body, and he refused to live above us. Christmas reminds us that Jesus is the best gift ever!