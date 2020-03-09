GOSHEN — Renovation plans are heading to the drawing table for sections of the adult court and juvenile justice office at the Elkhart County Corrections Complex.
The county commissioners approved an amended contract stemming from the new Juvenile Detention Center project during their meeting Monday.
The new work would renovate a portion of a vacant, unfinished shell space at the juvenile center, as well as part of a new adult court facility at the complex. The revised agreement with South Bend-based consulting firm DLZ Indiana shows plans to add a multi-purpose room for family visitation and additional offices for the juvenile center. The adult court facility would include secure parking for judges, additional security and a remodeled control desk at the entry vestibule.
The amended agreement covers design modifications for the project.
COUNTY BUSINESS
The commissioners addressed several other issues Monday, including a property discussion that involves the county, Goshen and the state.
County administrator Jeff Taylor presented a memorandum of understanding to let the city of Goshen cross county-owned properties along or near the Ind. 15 overpass for a sewer project in that area. The document also calls for transferring ownership of the land to either the city or the state.
Taylor said the properties are vacant, bare ground that mostly follow the bridge crossing the rail line north of the intersection of Third and Pike streets.
During the meeting, he said the county had partnered with the city and the state during the overpass construction, and part of the county’s role was leading right-of-way acquisitions of the parcels.
For the past several years, he said, the county has been trying to transfer ownership.
“Of all the entities involved, it’s probably Elkhart County that should be third on the list in terms of who should own it,” Taylor said.
The commissioners approved the memorandum, though Taylor indicated plans to discuss a property along the railroad that could remain in the county’s possession.
The commissioners also approved an update to county policy that scrubs certain addresses from the county’s Geographic Information System.
County attorney Craig Buche explained the current policy restricts the public GIS database from displaying the addresses of judges, law enforcement officers and public officials, such as the prosecutor and the sheriff.
The update would also strike from the site addresses of Indiana Department of Child Services employees, victims of domestic violence and surviving spouses of police officers killed in the line of duty, he said. People eligible for the restriction can submit a form to the county auditor’s office and the GIS coordinator.
Buche said the auditor, the GIS coordinator and the county recorder reviewed the proposed update ahead of the vote.
Meanwhile, Transportation Manager Charlie McKenzie sought to give Middlebury-based Entech Inc. a variance to the county’s overweight vehicle permit.
McKenzie said the variance would cover two large tractor-trailers for a year, limiting them to two trips per week on C.R. 17 and at C.R. 26 and C.R. 7 to haul shredded tires. The vehicles would use state highways for portions of their trips.
The trucks’ loads would exceed the county’s 80,000-pound gross limit, but the bridges they would cross are in fine condition to handle the loads. And with multiple axles, those loads are less than 20,000 pounds, according to McKenzie.
The commissioners approved the variance.
